Xiaomi has announced the arrival of its much anticipated Redmi Note 12 series in the UK and Europe.

There are four devices coming to the region: The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12. With prices starting from just €249 / £219.

The most exciting of the bunch is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which features a 200MP main camera, just like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, while the Samsung flagship will set you back over four figures, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ can be yours for only €449 / £449.

It's not just the camera that's exciting, though, the Pro+ model also has 120W charging speeds, as well as a zippy 120Hz AMOLED display. That's a lot of flagship-level features for such a price point.

Moving down the range, the Redmi Note 12 Pro offers a similar design, the same impressive display and MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 processor.

The main camera resolution drops to 50MP, but it's still using a Sony IMX766 sensor, which we know is capable of excellent results.

Charging speed is also reduced to 67W, but that's still plenty fast enough for most people.

What makes it so exciting, though, is the pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro retails for just €399 / £339.

The Redmi Note 12 and Note 12 5G are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 respectively.

These handsets are even more affordable but still come with gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED displays.

You still get fast charging, too, albeit at 33W speeds on these models.

The Redmi Note 12 5G costs €299 / £279 in Europe, while the Redmi Note 12 goes for €249 / £129.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12 will all be available on March 24 from Xiaomi's website, Xiaomi physical stores and Amazon.

The UK availability for the Redmi Note 12 Pro has not yet been announced.