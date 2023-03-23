The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has finally made its way to our shores, and it's easy to see why people are excited.

This phone comes in at an affordable price point, but it does so while packing some seriously high-end specifications.

The most exciting feature, in our view, is the inclusion of a 200MP primary camera - the same unit that delivers excellent results on the pricey Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The question is, what compromises had to be made to hit such an aggressive price point? We've been testing to find out.

Redmi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ First impressions With an impressive 200MP camera, lightning-fast charging speeds, a lovely display and an attractive design, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ has a lot going for it. The affordable price point makes this device even more tempting. We still need to test it a little more thoroughly, but it's looking great on first impressions. Pros 200MP main camera

Flat 120Hz AMOLED display

Speedy 120W charging

Design

Dimensions: 163.0 x 76.03 x 7.98 mm

Weight: 187 grams

Colours: Midnight Black / Polar White / Sky Blue

Our review unit came in the Sky Blue colourway, and it's a pretty striking finish. The colour shifts between shades of light and dark blue, depending on your viewing angle, and it always looks lovely.

The rear of the phone has a silky-smooth feel, with gently curving edges, and it feels great in the hand. It's not too slippery, either, which is a common gripe we have with such streamlined designs.

There's a colour-matched aluminium frame around the edges, leading to a flat display that's coated with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The fingerprint reader is located on the power button on the right-hand side of the phone, next to the volume rocker. We found it to be responsive and quick, and we rarely experienced any phantom activations.

Up on top, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack, which we're always pleased to see, but there's no expandable storage on this model. However, with 256GB as standard, you might not need it - unless you're going to be taking a huge amount of 200MP snaps.

Display and speakers

6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED

Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DCI-P3 gamut support

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

The display looks superb, its 120Hz refresh rate makes swiping around the OS feel smooth and responsive and the colours are vibrant and poppy, as we've come to expect from an AMOLED panel.

It's a flat-fronted design, which means no unusual reflections on the edges and far fewer accidental taps, just the way we like it.

It has support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ as well as options to display in either sRGB or DCI-P3 colour gamuts. There's a great level of colour customisation available in the settings, so it's very easy to adjust to your tastes.

The speakers are quite impressive, with plenty of clarity and a good level of volume. They aren't quite up there with the best that we've heard, but they're certainly well above average, and the stereo configuration allows for some nice imaging.

Of course, this phone has a headphone socket, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, so you won't be short of options if you want to enhance the audio experience further.

Performance and software

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

5000 mAh battery, 120W HyperCharge

MIUI 14 based on Android 12

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 1080 platform, just like the Samsung Galaxy A34 that we looked at recently.

For the majority of our daily tasks, like sending messages, watching YouTube and using Waze, the phone performed almost exactly as a flagship would. It remained feeling snappy and responsive, even during some heavy multitasking, and slowdowns were few and far between.

It was only when we loaded up some games that we could start to see the difference. For example, Genshin Impact needs to be set to 30fps on the low graphics preset to avoid stuttering, it's nowhere near as capable as a phone with a flagship processor.

However, for casual use, it performs decently and doesn't heat up too much in the process. So if you can live with less graphical fidelity, it might serve your needs just fine.

The battery life seems decent on first impressions. We still need to test more thoroughly, but in the couple of days that we've been using the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, it hasn't failed to make it through the day.

Charging is lightning-fast, too, thanks to a 120W wall adapter that comes included in the box.

Cameras

Main: 200MP f/1.65 (Samsung Isocell HPX)

Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2

Macro: 2MP f/2.4

Selfie: 16MP f/2.45

The star of the show is the 200MP main camera, backed up by the less exciting mid-range combo of an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro.

We haven't had the chance to fully explore the camera's capabilities yet, but given that the main camera shares hardware with flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, we've got high hopes for it.

The auxiliary cameras don't sound like they'll be up to much, but we'll be testing them thoroughly regardless - you never know.

Around the front, you get a 16MP selfie snapper of the hole-punch variety. This appears to be the same specification as last year's model, so we're expecting decent results, with good edge detection on portrait mode snaps. Let's hope that turns out to be the case.

Verdict

We've only spent a couple of days with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, so we can't deliver a full verdict just yet, but we can say that our first impressions are positive.

The usual Xiaomi software quirks are present here, as is a lot of bloatware, and we can see this being the main downside to such a device.

However, with such impressive hardware, at such a low price, these shortcomings could well be forgiven.

If the camera quality lives up to our expectations, this could be the mid-range phone to beat in 2023. We're looking forward to seeing the results.