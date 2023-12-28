Key Takeaways RedMagic 9 Pro offers powerful specs, including 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, making it capable of running demanding games without issues.

The phone features a 120Hz display with high brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass for durability, enhancing the gaming experience.

The ICE 13 Multi-Dimensional Cooling System with 59 fan blades keeps the phone cool during extended gaming sessions, making it a gaming powerhouse.

When it comes to powerful smartphones, gaming models tend to push the limits for specs more than other types of devices. Gamers demand potent specs, and RedMagic tends to be one of the companies releasing some of the most capable phones. Now, the RedMagic 9 Pro has launched, bringing with it some specs that'll have gamers drooling.

Perhaps most exciting is the fact that RedMagic is releasing the phone in the US, which it doesn't always do right away. Often, the company releases its devices in other territories and then comes to the US later. With the RedMagic 9 Pro, smartphone gamers in the United States can get their hands on the device on day one.

What makes the RedMagic 9 Pro stand out?

The raw numbers offered by this phone are what have us most excited. The top model has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, among the fastest chips you can get in a smartphone. The chip offers speeds up to 3.3 GHz. That, plus the excessive amount of RAM, means the phone can run even the most demanding games without issue.

RedMagic also included a great display with its latest gaming smartphone. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and 6.8 inches of space. The overall touch sampling rate is up to 960Hz multi-touch, which means it can read presses quickly, offering extra gaming performance. Brightness is high at 1600 nits max. Finally, the screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass for maximum durability.

While those specs are impressive, they're not necessarily enough to make the phone stand out from other flagships. Instead, the features offered by the ICE 13 Multi-Dimensional Cooling System turn this into a gaming powerhouse. There's a total of 59 fan blades spinning inside the phone, moving air and keeping it cool even during extended gaming sessions. Other cooling features include under-screen copper foil, under-screen graphene, 3D Ice Step Dual Pump VC, and Aerospace aluminum mid-frame.

The last really impressive feature of the RedMagic 9 Pro is the massive dual-cell 6500mAh battery. It also features 80W fast charging with the speedy charger included in the box.

The cameras aren't necessarily the main selling point, as this is a gaming phone. However, it looks like RedMagic still included some solid shooters with two 50MP rear shooters and a 2MP depth sensor. There's also a 16MP camera around the front for selfies and showing off your face while streaming your gameplay.

RedMagic 9 Pro price and availability

You can sign up for the Early Bird offer now, and the phone will be released on January 3, 2024. The model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is $799. This spec is available in Snowfall (white) and Cyclone (tan and black). You can also get the phone in Sleet (black) for $649, but this configuration comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of space. If you want the absolute best performance, you'll want to get Snowfall or Cyclone, so you get the extra RAM and space.