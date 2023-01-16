The RedMagic 8 Pro sees a wider release with new looks and new hardware for top-notch gaming performance.

Following a China-exclusive launch on December 26, the RedMagic 8 Pro is now hitting global markets.

The latest gaming handset features a fresh redesign, with sharp angular corners akin to the Razer Phone from a few years back.

However, while the Razer had chunky bezels, this device barely has any at all, and no notch in sight, either.

This is because the RedMagic 8 Pro uses a futuristic under-panel selfie camera, just like the 7S Pro we tested last year.

The result is a luxurious uninterrupted full-screen gaming experience, and if past releases are anything to go by, some less-than-ideal selfie snaps.

The updates are more than skin-deep, though, on the inside, The RedMagic 8 Pro sports the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

This is supported by active cooling and improved vapour chamber tech to unlock the maximum gaming potential.

This powerful chip is combined with a choice of either 12GB or 16GM of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB of speedy UFS 4.0 storage.

To keep you gaming all day, the phone packs a beefy 6000 mAh battery and comes with a 65W GaN charger in the box. The supplied charger gets you from flat to full in just 43 minutes.

Like its predecessor, it features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This time, though, it gets a significant brightness increase, able to output up to 1300 nits at its peak.

RedMagic

The RedMagic 8 Pro is available in two colour variants, you can choose from a stealthy matte black option or a transparent-backed version with an RGB fan and gold accents.

The cameras are mostly the same ones found on the RedMagic 7 Pro and 7S Pro, with the exception of the main rear snapper. This has been upgraded to the 50MP Samsung GN5, the largest and most capable sensor we've seen on a RedMagic device to date.

If you're keen on picking one up, you can do so from February 2. The 12GB+256GB model will retail for $649 / €649 / £579 and the 16GB+512GB will cost you $799 / €749 / £709.