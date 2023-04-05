Microsoft has announced a new Xbox Wireless Controller that, for the first time, comes with a rechargeable battery pack included in the box. But that isn't the main feature. Instead, it's part of a wider sustainability initiative that sees the whole controller made from recycled bits and pieces.

The controller still works with your Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X as normal, but it's now made from recycled water jugs, CDs, and even the headlight covers from old cars. Even the green aesthetic is designed to remind people of nature. And we have to say it does a pretty good job of it as well.

Green both inside and out

Xbox announced the new wireless controller via a blog post, saying that the "bright green Xbox button, D-pad, and front case color are inspired by lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest." It goes further, with Xbox noting that the "bumpers, triggers, and side grip areas feature a topographic texture pattern, a nod to the earth’s dynamic landscape, while maintaining the tactility that our customers like."

That all sounds pretty good, as does that included battery pack that will get you up to 30 hours of playtime per charge. That charge will take around four hours to complete and is well worth doing if you're tired of all those batteries.

Owners of the controller can make it their own by customizing the button mapping in the Xbox Accessories app on their Xbox or Windows PC. And yes, this does work just fine with your Windows 10 and Windows 11 rigs not to mention Bluetooth-capable devices like phones and tablets.

In terms of availability, Xbox says the new controller will go on sale on 18 April and cost $84.99 when it does. International customers are told to check local retailers for international availability. It's a shame that you're actually paying extra to get that rechargeable battery, but we probably shouldn't be all that surprised.