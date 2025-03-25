Summary Raspberry Pi models are affordable and designed for experimentation.

The Raspberry Pi's small form factor is ideal for smaller DIY projects.

Versatile hardware connections, low power usage, and a large support community all make the Pi a great choice.

When the Raspberry Pi first launched, it was intended primarily as an educational tool for kids. However, even before the product was released, there were plenty of tinkerers itching to get their hands on one, and the first batch sold out in minutes. The single-board computer (SBC) has become hugely popular among tech DIY enthusiasts, who have used Raspberry Pis to build everything from retro game consoles to magic mirrors.

Why has an SBC intended for school children become so popular among adult tech hobbyists? What is it about this small but mighty computer that makes it such a good fit for DIY projects? Here are some of the reasons why the Raspberry Pi is perfect for tinkerers.

1 Raspberry Pi models are very affordable

You don't need to break the bank to get your hands on a Pi

The Raspberry Pi was designed to be an educational tool to encourage kids to learn to code and to teach them the joys of tinkering with computers. However, it quickly became a popular choice for adult tinkerers to use in their own projects.

One of the biggest reasons is that Raspberry Pi models don't cost a huge deal. This was part of the original intent; the creators wanted kids to be able to mess around with a computer without worrying about destroying the family PC. The low cost also made it a great choice for tinkerers, who could use them in their projects without breaking the bank.

2 You can experiment with low stakes

If your project blows up, it's not the end of the world