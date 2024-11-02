Key Takeaways Edge offers split-screen mode for multitasking without a second monitor, which is ideal for busy professionals on-the-go.

Vertical tabs on Edge create more screen space for content, with an auto-expanding tab bar and larger viewing area.

Edge's PDF reader, Chrome extension compatibility, and efficient resource management provide a smooth browsing experience.

Google Chrome completely dominates the browser market and is the go-to option for people looking for usability and practicality. Most users love its simplicity and that it seamlessly integrates with their OS -- not to mention how it automatically syncs to share passwords, bookmarks, and other settings with their phone.

On the other hand, Microsoft Edge has made massive inroads in the last few years, especially since adopting the same Chromium engine that runs Google Chrome. Using the same backbone means that Edge can now access most Chrome extensions and offers improved stability and reliability compared to the old EdgeHTML architecture.

I'm going to list seven reasons why the new Microsoft Edge is better than Google Chrome in 2024. It might not win when it comes to simplicity, but it has enough tricks up its sleeve to be a viable alternative.

1 Split-Screen Mode

No need for a second monitor

Split-screen mode is Edge's standout feature that allows you to split the screen vertically or horizontally with a simple click. You can use the two windows to compare pricing, view documents side-by-side when editing, and more.

I find this feature valuable when I'm working on the go because I don't need a second monitor and can research products and write in my CMS simultaneously. It's also convenient because it adds my open sites to the tab bar at the top of the browser when I'm done, so I don't lose any information.

2 Vertical tabs

More space for content

Vertical tabs are another innovative feature that displays the tabs in a vertical row on the left side of the browser window instead of the top. The tabs on the side leave more room to display content in the middle and maximize your screen space.

This feature is an acquired taste and took me some time to get used to. But now, there's no looking back, and I'd rather have all the tabs neatly aligned above my Start button for fast and easy access. I like that the tab bar automatically expands to show the full site names when my cursor hovers over it. Plus, there's nothing better than a larger viewing area to work, view web pages, and watch videos.

3 PDF reader

No need to download Acrobat reader with Microsoft Edge

The PDF reader built into Microsoft Edge makes life infinitely more convenient -- if you've ever had to download Acrobat, you know what I'm talking about. Edge opens your documents as another browser tab, making multitasking easier. You can easily switch between tabs to view websites and your important documents, and there's no need to disrupt your flow by using third-party apps like Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Google's PDF reader seems basic in comparison and doesn't offer the same handy features. Edge's PDF reader has the usual magnification choices and adds a fit-to-page option. It goes a step further with drawing and highlighter tools to mark important points or possible errors on the page, and you can also add text in different colors and font sizes when you fill out forms. The integrated Copilot AI assistant summarizes the document, suggests questions, and generates key insights.

4 Chrome extension compatibility

Leveling the playing field

One of Edge's biggest drawbacks used to be its limited number of extensions, which put it at a distinct disadvantage to Chrome. However, this issue has faded away since the switch to the Chromium engine, and Chrome extensions now work on Edge. Downloading extensions is easy, and just a single click on the browser takes you to the Edge Add-ons page.

You can also visit the Chrome Web Store to download extensions to your Edge browser. Some extensions will work without any issues, but others will display a warning that Microsoft does not verify extensions installed from third-party stores. It's still worth trying them anyway, and you can always uninstall them if they don't function correctly.

5 Articles and widgets

Information and entertainment at your fingertips

Edge famously packs its homepage with news articles and widgets compared to Chrome's minimalist layout. You can remove all the clutter to mimic Chrome with just a few settings, but it makes more sense to customize the shortcuts and articles so you don't need to waste time finding what you're looking for on other pages.

Setting up takes a few minutes, but you can personalize the news stories to match your interests and block unwanted sites you don't want to see. You can also choose up to two rows of Quick Link shortcuts to the most visited sites for faster access. The three feed layout presets allow you to change your profile settings on the fly, so you can easily remove all the news stories when you're busy with work or studying and then return them with a touch of a button.

6 Efficiency and resource management

Less resources, more speed

Microsoft Edge is part of Windows 11, so it doesn't require a separate download like Chrome does. Its seamless integration is optimized to work on the system itself and benefits from software and security updates. However, the main advantage is that it's lighter on CPU and memory usage than Chrome, especially when running multiple tabs.

Using fewer resources gives it a slight performance edge, making it an excellent choice if you often run demanding animation or graphics apps that are heavier on the system. It's also a boon to laptop users because the lower memory and CPU usage can improve battery life. The difference might not be so apparent on high-end machines, but it's definitely noticeable on older PCs with lower specs.

7 Collections

Store your great ideas for later

Collections is another nifty Edge feature that totally gives Edge, well, an edge. It works similarly to bookmarks, but instead of storing only web links, you can add a range of information like notes, images, and text and save them for later. You don't need to explore Windows or create new folders for exciting stuff you find online because you can save them in Collections instead.

If you have a Microsoft account, collections will sync with your other devices, making them easily accessible on your phone or tablet. You can also export the content from Collections into popular apps like Word or Excel for easy editing later.

