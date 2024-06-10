Key Takeaways You can use an old iPod to remove distractions from your phone.

I recently found my old iPod nano in my drawer and was curious as to what music was still on it. After a bit of research, I was able to figure out not only how to get it up and running again, but also how to add new music to it or export any music that was already on the device.

To my great pleasure, I found that it still contained a lot of my favorite albums and had some carefully curated playlists on board that I hadn't listened to for many, many years. Listening to music with my old iPod was a real hit of nostalgia.

Once I started using it, however, I found that I didn't want to stop. Despite being a piece of obsolete hardware that was released more than 15 years ago, I found that there were a lot of benefits of using my old iPod instead of using my phone for listening to music. Here are some of the key reasons why I'm back using my old iPod again.

1 My iPod helps to remove distractions

Being free from notifications can be liberating

Are our phones bad for us? There are certainly times when I find that the constant vibrations from my phone informing me of yet another notification can add to my stress levels. It's hard to completely switch off when your phone keeps reminding you about work emails or family messages you haven't replied to yet. As hard as you try to ignore them, just knowing you have unread notifications can be stressful.

Using an iPod means that the usual distractions from your phone are completely removed.

It's also hard to listen to music with your full attention when notifications keep popping up, too. Using an iPod means that the usual distractions from your phone are completely removed. Put your phone down, put your headphones in, and start listening to your iPod, and there's nothing to come between you and the music.

2 My iPod lets me spend time with albums

Give albums the listening time they deserve

There are some albums that blew me away the first time I listened to them, and that love has never really faded. Some of my favorite albums of all time, however, are ones that didn't do much for me the first time I played them. It was only after listening to them several times that I really grew to love them. I would say that of the albums I love the most, more of them fall into the latter category than the first.

The trouble with streaming music is that there is just so much music to listen to. You might give an album a listen, and if it doesn't grab you straight away, just move on to the next. However, this means I might be missing out on an album that would grow into one of my absolute favorites.

Using an iPod means that despite the ability to store thousands of songs, you've got a much more limited selection than the hundreds of millions of songs available through services such as Spotify and Apple Music. Upload some new albums to your iPod, and you're far more likely to give them more than one listen since you don't have as many alternative options. You might just discover your favorite album ever if you give the music a chance.

3 Using my iPod saves my phone battery

Eke more out of your phone battery by using your iPod for music

Another major cause of stress with smartphones is running out of battery. We've all been part of heated arguments about who gets to use the charger, and whether someone with 12% battery deserves to continue to use the charger when I only have 4% on mine. If only there were a better way.

If you use your phone to listen to music, it will burn through some of your battery, especially if you're streaming the music over the internet rather than playing music that's saved locally on your device. Using your iPod to listen to music removes one battery-intensive job from your phone and may help you to eke out that battery life a little longer.

4 My iPod is small and lightweight

An iPod is a much better companion for a run or cycle

If you go running, it's always nice to listen to music. Choosing music with the right tempo can even help you maintain your pace and may just be the impetus you need to finally break your 10K record. The trouble is, strapping a smartphone to your arm or around your waist isn't always ideal when you're running or doing other forms of exercise.

Many iPods are much smaller and lighter than most smartphones and are therefore much easier to use when you're out running or doing other forms of exercise. An iPod shuffle, for example, is tiny, and some models even came with an integrated belt clip making it easy to attach to your clothing when you're running. If you're looking for a more comfortable way to enjoy music on your run, then an iPod is a great choice.

5 My iPod gives me music wherever I am

No need for network connection or downloads

You've created the perfect playlist for your road trip. You spent days choosing the perfect songs and getting the perfect order. You can't wait to get on the road and enjoy the never-ending stream of tunes.

The trouble is, halfway through your drive, you lose network connection, and before you know it, your playlist has ground to a halt. You forgot to download your playlist to your device, and without a network connection, your phone can't stream the songs on your playlist. You have to drive on in silence.

It's only when you lose signal that you realize your streaming service is wholly reliant on access to the internet.

While it's possible to download music to your smartphone to listen to offline, when you're using streaming services on a regular basis, it's easy to forget to do so. It's only when you lose signal that you realize your streaming service is wholly reliant on access to the internet.

With an iPod, once your music is uploaded, you can listen to it anywhere, whether you're in a location with super-fast Wi-Fi, or you're on the dark side of the moon (listening to Pink Floyd, presumably). Wherever your iPod is, you'll always have access to music, regardless of whether you have a network connection or not.

6 My iPod looks awesome

Apple's designs still look great after more than a decade

Apple has always been built on great design, from the iconic iMac G3 to the beautiful iPhone 5. The iPod is no exception, with some truly stunning designs over the years, from the iPod classic to the colorful simplicity of the iPod nano 4th and 5th generations.

I found my old purple iPod nano 4 in my drawer, and it still looks beautiful. The gently curved front and rear, the soft curved edges, and the stunning color still make it look incredible more than 15 years after it first hit the scene. In a time where tech can look outdated six months after it's launched, many of the iPod designs have more than stood the test of time. My iPod looks so good that it makes me want to use it much more than my iPhone.