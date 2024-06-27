Key Takeaways The Kia EV3 is set to be one of the most affordable EVs on the market, with a price around $35,000 in the US.

This new electric vehicle features a futuristic design based on the EV9.

The EV3 is equipped with the latest technology, including a voice-activated AI assistant and ambient lighting.

The future of the automobile industry is electric and electric vehicles are becoming more adaptable with time. Originally, EVs were incredibly expensive and limited in their capacities, so only the privileged few were able to purchase them. As EV infrastructure has matured, so too have the amount of EVs hitting the assembly line. But even as more manufacturers begin to produce battery electric and hybrid cars, the cost of those vehicles hasn't come down much. Kia is looking to change that.

The EV3 is the latest model in Kia's growing EV lineup and it is by far its most affordable. In fact, it is slated to be one of the most affordable EVs on the market when it rolls out to US dealerships. The EV3 will arrive first in South Korea in July before making its way to Europe later this year. When it will hit the US market is unknown as of now, but when it does, it will make EV ownership more accessible.

The price is not the only notable aspect of the EV3, as it will offer newer technology than its predecessors and deliver a long distance range per charge. The futuristic design is one to marvel at as well, as it adapts the Kia EV9 layout and build to a more compact SUV.

Kia EV3 The 2024 Kia EV3 will debut in South Korea this July and Europe later this year. It features two rows of seating and Kia's upcoming AI Assistant. Engine Single motor Horsepower 201 0-60mph 7.5 seconds Torque 283 Nm 209 lb-ft Battery size 81.4kWh

1 The price will be a standout

It's set to be one of the most affordable EVs

Kia

There are plenty of EVs that are affordable, but most of them are smaller and more compact than the EV3. The EV3 is slated to cost around $35,000 when it arrives in the US. Although Kia has yet to confirm a release date, the car could potentially arrive stateside in 2025 or 2026. In any case, a $35,000 price tag would make the EV3 cheaper than any other current Kia electric or hybrid vehicle. The company's most affordable low-emissions option right now is the Sorento Hybrid, which starts at $38,690.

Many of the EVs that currently cost around $35,000 are either sedans or crossovers, such as the Hyundai Kona SE, Tesla Model 3, or the Fiat 500e. Meanwhile, the EV3 is more of a mid-sized SUV, with an interior that maximizes space and seats five passengers. The biggest thing for the price is that it will be much cheaper than the EV9, which has a similar build but includes a third row. It is more similar in size to the Niro EV, which is still nearly $40,000 at its base price.

2 The design is familiar

It's based off the EV9

The EV9 debuted in 2024 and has been lauded for its design and features. However, the base model starts at $54,900 with other packages going up to $75,000. It's an expensive car that most people can't afford. So Kia decided to take the design of the EV9 and shrink it, eliminating the third row. In doing so, it freed up more trunk space.

The futuristic build of the EV3 is sharp to look at, as it's a bit shorter than the EV9. But the overall design concept is similar, which means anyone is going to get looks as they drive it around town. On the inside, the EV3 copies the EV9's dashboard layout with its 30-inch screen that takes up much of the front of the car.

3 The inside features are notable

Eat a meal in the front seat

Kia

The large screen isn't the only feature that the Kia EV3 has in the front. There's a huge center console that can store many items, not just a phone and a cup. Underneath the console there is a storage area made for small bags and other items. The center console also swivels to turn into a table that slides out. This allows both the passenger and driver to set up a meal on to eat in the front seat.

One of the most notable features of Kia EVs is the ambient lighting and sharp design that glides underneath the dash. This will also be included in the EV3. The front display is packed with Harman Kardon speakers, boasting a rich and full sound for the entire interior. There are streaming services that are built into the large screen, giving everyone in the car the opportunity to enjoy Netflix and other platforms from their seats. There are also video games preloaded.

4 The AI assistant makes the experience easier

It's new for Kia

Kia

Generative AI is all the rage and Kia has integrated it into the EV3 in a way. The new Kia AI assistant is voice-activated and works like ChatGPT in the fact that it can handle prompts sent by the users. The technology of ChatGPT has been taken and modified to be able to allow the driver to focus on the road and not the controls inside the car. The driver will be able to ask the AI assistant to plan a route to somewhere or change the temperature in the rear seats.

A voice activated AI system is nothing new to Kia, as it was previously used in the Kia K4. But this is the first EV from Kia that will feature the assistant. This is another difference it has from the EV9. There are other driver assistance features that, while not being made with AI technology, are helpful nonetheless. These include collision avoidance, lane assist, self-driving mode on the highway and more.

5 It can travel a long way on a charge

If you get a long-range battery

EVs are known for their extended driving range with some better than others. The EV3 is no different. Kia will offer two different battery configurations to allow the consumer to choose which one best suits their needs. The standard model will feature a 58.3kWh battery, while the long-range battery is rated at 81.4kWh. The long-range battery will run for 600km, or 373 miles, according to WLTP estimates. As always, it's worth noting EPA and real-world range will likely be less. Stll, the EV3 should offer impressive range.

Consumers will need a high-speed charger to get the most efficient charging experience out of the EV3. This will be available for purchase from Kia. With that kind of charger, Kia says that the EV3's battery will charge from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes. That's longer than it takes to charge the EV9, which has a battery that can go from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes with a high-speed charger.

6 The acceleration will be middle of the road

But that's okay

Kia

Kia needed to save some money somewhere to offer this EV for as much as it is. Not only will it reportedly be manufactured in Mexico, which will keep the costs down for the US consumers, but it features a 150 kW single-motor design. The power of the car is unknown, as Kia has not confirmed what the voltage will be. It has confirmed that the EV will go from 0 to 60 MPH in 7.5 seconds.

In comparison to the Kia EV9, it is much slower, as that vehicle hits 60 MPH from zero in 4.5 seconds. Comparing it to other electric vehicles on the market, such as the Tesla Model S, it is incredibly slow, as that hits it in 2.5 seconds. Then again, many people will not need to go from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds, so the 7.5 seconds might not be an issue. The EV3 will max out at 105 MPH. What's more, the fact Kia plans to manufacture the EV3 in Mexico means the car will likely qualify for US government subsidies.