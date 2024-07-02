Key Takeaways The new and revamped Beats Pill offers superior 24-hour battery life and clear, bassy sound quality compared to JBL Flip 6.

Seamless Apple connectivity and call handling make the Pill a convenient choice for iPhone users.

The Pill's sophisticated design fits well in various settings, making it a stylish addition to any space.

As an extroverted audiophile, I constantly need to be surrounded by sound. Whether its earbuds for listening to a podcast during my morning walk, an outdoor speaker for blasting Taylor Swift at a picnic, or a record player for setting the right dinner party vibe, I'm always on the hunt for instruments that make streaming audio easy and accessible.

For a while, the ultra-portable, colorful JBL Flip 6 was my non-negotiable speaker. But after its long hiatus, the iconic Beats Pill made a comeback under Apple's umbrella -- and I'd argue, better than ever. Featuring crystal clear sound, a long battery life, and lighter design than previous iterations, it's quickly become my go-to summer speaker. For those reasons and more, here's why it's quickly become my recommendation even over JBL's tried and true Flip 6.

1 Worry-free battery life

All-day listening, and then some

When I set up my speaker for the day, whether at a picnic or at my desk, I expect it to keep up with my schedule. So, if I'm at the park for four hours, I want to listen to music that entire time. That said, I was super happy when I learned the Beats Pill delivered on its promise of a 24-hour battery life. The JBL Flip 6, on the other hand, has a 12-hour battery life, which usually means I get the red blinking light at the end of my work day -- and while it's a simple plug-in to charge, it's just one more device I have to remember to power up. With the Beats Pill, I blasted music in the shower this morning, took it to the park to sit and read, and am currently listening as I type away, and still have 75% battery left. Plus, I genuinely can't remember the last time I charged it. Ultimately, it's nice only worrying about what song to listen to next, rather than when I'm going to charge my speaker.

2 Crystal clear sound

Bass without distracting resonance

The Beats Pill surprised me with some of the clearest, yet fullest sound I've heard from a Bluetooth speaker. It honors not only the high notes in Beyoncé's version of Blackbird, but also the low notes in her register -- making her vibrato more detailed and haunting than I've ever heard. Additionally, the bass is not only full but powerful, and every downbeat on The Beatle's The End was immaculately crisp. While the JBL Flip 6 is also crisp and clear, the bass can get a bit muddied and overpowered by resonance, sounding compressed and even borderline squeaky. In the opening to Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer, for example, the Flip 6 runs notes together and Swift's voice still shines, however the instrumentals are compromised. On the Pill, everything from the autotuned voices at the intro to that lyric-packed bridge sounds so clear I'd think I was at the Eras Tour itself.

3 Seamless Apple connectivity

iPhone users, this is a game-changer

Testing different devices is fun, but it also means I have a lot of third party apps on my phone. While it's definitely a first-world problem, it just feels like another step to navigate to a third party app to get the most out of a speaker. With Apple now owning Beats, it eliminates the need for a separate app when I'm using my iPhone. The integration is not only easy, but intuitive. From my iPhone home screen, I can check the Beats Pill's battery life, easily connect via Bluetooth, and see the speaker's volume level. Additionally, the Beats Pill connected to my FindMy device network, which since I'm planning on taking the speaker out and about with me this summer, will come in handy.

4 The Beats Pill can take calls

No more switching audio interfaces

I typically use my speaker from the moment I open my laptop from the moment I close it. And while I may step away, my speaker is still on blasting Taylor Swift and Charli XCX or the latest episode of Giggly Squad. With my Flip 6, I'd ignore calls from anyone from my mom to my doorman, mistaking the pause in music for an internet delay. With the Pill, my phone rings through the speaker and I can keep the call going via that audio interface. Not only is it convenient, but the calls sound clearer, fuller, and more immersive.

5 A more sophisticated look

The Beats Pill effortlessly fits in with my furniture

I love my pink JBL, but it has a more toy-like aesthetic. My champagne Beats Pill, however, doesn't stick out in my neutral living room. It looks like an adult audio piece rather than "cute" accessory. At $150 as opposed to the Flip 6's $130 tag, the whole design looks more luxe for only $20 more. It may seem like a small detail, but I'm more inclined to put the Pill on display at get-togethers than I am the JBL Flip 6.