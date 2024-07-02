Key Takeaways Walmart's in-house TVs from onn. are cheap and lacking basic standard features.

Online shopping for TVs at Walmart is challenging, with limited information and few standout deals.

Walmart's interest in Vizio is more about advertising and reaching consumers than TV innovation.

There are so many considerations that go into buying a TV. Beyond simply finding the right size that fits your space, you need to think about screen technology, operating systems, peak brightness, contrasts, processing power, accessibility, among other factors. A smart TV acts as the focal point of your home entertainment system, so it makes sense that a lot of thought goes into such an investment.

One thing you may consider as much is not what you want to buy, but from where. Amazon and Best Buy may come to mind, and you can also buy directly from the manufacturer. Another option is Walmart, and while they tend to have lots of TVs readily available and often at low costs, I'm here to explain that investing in a model from a big brand is not a good idea. Here's why.

1 In-store TVs are low quality

Don't be tempted

There is little value in going into a physical Walmart store and buying a TV. While there are some models available in-store from notable brands like Samsung and Sony, they tend to be quite older and not especially worth the investment. This includes Crystal HD TVs from Samsung, a technology that has been bested for years by a range of QLED and OLED units, as well as Sony and LG models with dated technology. Unlike a physical store like Best Buy, it'll be harder to find a decent TV at Walmart, and it's more likely that your interest in a new TV comes after seeing in-store discounts.

That's because other in-store options include models from budget-friendly brands like Philips and onn., Walmart's exclusive, in-house TV brand. These models are designed to be tempting as you walk through the store; they come in sizes both big and small, and most notably, boast an enticingly low price tag.

The issue with these TVs, among others in-store, is that they are nowhere near the best in quality or innovation when it comes to the current TV industry. Even if the price is tempting, it's unlikely these TVs will last particularly long or provide entertainment. There are far better investments, and it's not hard to find a quality mid-range TV for a decent price.

2 Onn. TVs are cheap for a reason

Budget-brand models miss the mark

Walmart/onn

Walmart's in-house TV brand, onn., makes TVs of various sizes where the biggest selling point is the low price. You can get a 50-inch TV for under $200, and a 70-inch model for under $500. But the low cost masks a lot of concerns.

These TVs run on Roku OS, which is a worthy system, but there isn't a lot when it comes to screen innovation, processing power, or other enhancements or perks. They tend to lack the basic standard features that most TVs currently come with, even mid-range options. Refresh rate will be at 60Hz in most cases, a low standard and one that isn't quite able to effectively keep up with high-end gaming or live sports. They tend to have only 3 HDMI ports, but they aren't always of the fastest speed. You'll find HDR imaging, but these models lack the top formats, such as HDR 10 or Dolby Vision. Simply, these are some of the cheapest TVs available for a reason, and with so many sources of revenue and so much that comprises its brand, there is little incentive on Walmart's end to offer anything better.

3 Most TVs lack value

Online searching is tedious

There are plenty of things in life that aren't worth paying a lot of money for, but when it comes to TVs, price often correlates to quality. Certainly, buying a brand-new TV that just came out at full retail price doesn't provide a lot of value, but you also don't want to buy a TV that's more than 24 months old.

Walmart sells TVs from top brands, including Sony and Samsung, but these aren't the newest TVs. Walmart also sells TVs from mid-range and budget-friendly brands online as well, but you'll be hard-pressed to find value among them. In fact, you might find it hard to find some key information you want to know before buying a TV. The online interface doesn't make it easy to find what you're looking for, and not all the noteworthy facts and specs, like the year the TV was made, are readily available.

Prices may jump out because they are on sale, but don't take the bait.

There is a variety among brands (and sizes), but not a lot when it comes to innovation and sought-after features. There are tons of TVs available online, but not a lot separates them. There is a limited supply of OLED TVs, models with a high refresh rate, and HDR10+, and 8K models. Prices may jump out because they are on sale, but don't take the bait.

4 Deals are negligible

Prices are similar across the industry

There is no shortage of big green numbers next to TVs indicating a sale when shopping Walmart online. There are some good deals, but closer inspection reveals them to be neither substantial nor unique.

As savvy electronics consumers know, when popular products like phones and video games and soundbars and any number of other devices go on sale on one outlet, they are often on sale at other outlets as well. This isn't always the case, of course, but it's definitely less common to find a unique deal that only one website or company offers that another isn't. Walmart is interested in your attention and your information; they sell a lot of different products, and TVs aren't at the top of the list.

5 Walmart's focusing on ads

Deal with Vizio in the works

Vizio

Earlier this year, Walmart announced a bid to buy Vizio, a popular TV brand that leans more toward the budget-friendly category. Walmart doesn't seem particularly interested in the quality of TVs or at raising its profile as an electronics retailer. Instead, experts believe Walmart's interest in Vizio is due to the vast customer base and advertising connections Vizio has via its SmartCast operating system. The OS boasts a lot of free content, but that content is made available because of commercials and advertisements. Walmart is less interested in the TVs themselves, but their ability to reach consumers. All of this is to say that Walmart isn't investing in television technology or innovation.

Consumers, myself included, aren't naive to the interests of big companies and certainly make a lot of compromises when buying new technology, but commercials and advertisements ruin the entertainment experience. And the more companies push ads and the more consumers give in, the more likely retailers are going to interrupt content in order to promote products and consumption. Amazon Prime is making a big push, and the popularity of so-called free channels and free streaming platforms show how easy it is for ads to seep into entertainment.

Surely, there are some worthy TVs available from Walmart. But there is a lot to sort through, and with limited online functionality, a lack of quality, and plenty of budget brands boasting low prices, you'll be better served searching and buying elsewhere.