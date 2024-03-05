Key Takeaways JBL Flip 6 offers a portable punch with a lightweight form factor and crisp, clear sound quality for any occasion.

With up to 12 hours of battery life, Flip 6 competes with the bigger Charge 5 in sound quality and easy carrying options.

PartyBoost mode allows you to connect multiple JBL speakers for stereo sound, making the Flip 6 a perfect on-the-go choice.

With warmer spring and summer temperatures just around the corner, all eyes are on the best portable devices for your next outdoor party, picnic, or beach day. While there's a lot to be said about a speaker with smart features, JBL's sixth generation Flip speaker totes some of the best portable beats on the market.

With its first Flip iteration making its debut a decade ago, JBL's Flip 6 continues JBL's powerful sound legacy, promising a sleek design, easy carry, and beautiful, bassy sound. But the "Flip" line isn't the only promising speaker in JBL's portable lineage. In fact, the Charge 5 -- while slightly bigger -- also delivers impressive, portable sound and is ready for rugged adventures.

So, if you're looking for on-the-go Bluetooth tunes, here's where you might choose to join JBL's Flip side.

1 The JBL Flip 6 makes for easy sound on the go

A portable punch

Weighing in at only 550g, the Flip 6 is a lightweight speaker option that doesn't lose utility despite its size. The speaker fits easily in a bag or a backpack -- even better, the speaker comes with a carry cord, making it easy to grab on your way to a pre-game event or pool party (and yes, the Flip 6 is indeed waterproof).

When we tested the speaker, Pocket-Lint's A/V editor, Christina Darby, noted how easy it was to listen anywhere:

I take advantage of the speaker's portability and use it as my entertainment constant. It serves as my focus accompaniment, pre-game party starter, and make-shift getting ready Karaoke machine.

For comparison, the JBL Charge 5 is notably larger, weighing in almost twice as heavy at 960g. Sure, you might not exactly call the Charge 5 'heavy,' so to speak, but you won't think twice about throwing the Flip 6 into your bag when you leave the house. Whereas the JBL Charge 5 may weigh you down after a while, especially if commuting by foot.

Also, unlike the bigger Charge 5, the Flip 6 comes with a simple-to-use removable carry strap, which can comfortably fit around your wrist for security when hiking, loop around a tote or beach bag, and even hang from a sturdy tree branch.

2 Small but mighty form factor

The Flip 6 doesn't compromise size for sound quality

Now in its sixth generation, the latest JBL Flip has improved sound quality. With the same 20 watts of amplification as previous models, the Flip 6 also features a separate tweeter designed to improve audio quality. Using its own 10-watt amplifier, the Flip 6 boasts a total RMS output of 30 watts.

In layperson terms, that means that from your mellow morning acoustics, and smooth afternoon jazz, to your base-dropping party beats, the JBL Flip 6 consistently delivers a crisp and clear sound.

Even with bold acoustics, however, the Flip 6's battery stretches to somewhere around 12 hours. The Charge 5 can last up to 20 hours, but it takes up to seven hours to fill the battery. So, especially given the Flip 6's smaller size, its battery is also commendable. You have to remember that the smaller the speaker, the smaller the physical battery. If a 12-hour charge feels too risky, toss your charger in with the Flip 6 when you leave for your next musical outing.

3 Party-mode to connect all your JBL speakers at once

Two is better than one

The JBL Portable app works for both the Charge 5 and the Flip 6, offering you quick access to tune the bass, treble and feedback tone for your speaker. Even better, the app also gives you access to PartyBoost mode. If you have access to more than one JBL compatible speaker, use the app to connect them all into one stereo system. All connected speakers will blast out the same song in sync, so make sure every room at your next party is dance-floor equipped.

When it comes to the JBL Flip 6, PartyBoost can rule out any concerns you may have about small-size leading to less sound. Whether you own multiple JBL products or you get your friends to hop on the Flip 6 bandwagon, the quality of your music won't suffer.

4 Rugged, but simple design

Your music won't get lost among excess features

No one wants to buy a brand-new speaker only to end up frustrated over a nonsensical instructions manual (we've all been there, pulling our hair out). The Flip 6's build and design mean you'll be well on your way to singing your heart out before you even have to crack open the instructions. This waterproof speaker is solidly built, warped in a tight fabric that comes in a wide array of colors running from pastel pink to bright red.

The speaker's controls are also rubberized, with clearly marked symbols for increasing or decreasing sound or skipping that song you never meant to leave on the playlist. And even though the USB-C charging port doesn't have a rubber flap (who likes those anyway), the port is still dust and water-resistant. You can even take your JBL Flip 6 underwater for 30 minutes (I'm looking at you, music-loving scuba divers).

Our takeaway: The JBL Flip 6 stands out for its portability, quality of music and simple design. Why weigh yourself down when you could throw the Flip 6 into your bag or pocket? Let this speaker pump out your favorite tunes, no matter where you go next.