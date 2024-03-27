Key Takeaways Embrace RCS messaging for enhanced user experience and future-proofing communication with improved integrations within Google's ecosystem.

Adopting RCS ensures universal compatibility across devices and platforms, offering features that rival popular messaging apps for a modern, engaging experience.

Google Voice must prioritize RCS integration to stay competitive in the evolving digital communication landscape and retain its position as a comprehensive communication platform.

For many years, Google has advocated for a universal messaging protocol, encouraging all major phone makers and wireless carriers to adopt RCS messaging. Google's own Fi Wireless, of course, supports RCS. But Google Voice, a service that gives you a digital phone number for calls and messaging, still lacks RCS support. With RCS being such a priority for Google, it begs the question: Why doesn't Google Voice support RCS?

Google Voice has long been a reliable platform for managing phone calls, text messages, and voicemails across different devices. However, as technology progresses, so do users' expectations.

Now that Apple has announced support for RCS on the iPhone in 2024, it's time for Google Voice to get with the times. Here's why Google Voice should embrace RCS messaging and integrate RCS into its platform.

1 Enhanced messaging experiences

RCS makes messaging more fun

RCS introduced features that enhance the messaging experience across all platforms, including read receipts, typing indicators, group chat functionality, high-resolution image sharing, and improved multimedia support.

By incorporating RCS into Google Voice, users could enjoy a more interactive and engaging messaging experience akin to popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, iMessage, and Facebook Messenger. That way, users could seamlessly transition from basic SMS to a more feature-rich messaging platform without having to switch to a different app.

2 Universal compatibility

One protocol to rule them all

The whole point of RCS messaging is to ensure universal compatibility across different devices and operating systems. Unlike some proprietary messaging platforms, RCS is designed to work seamlessly across Android devices. This universality ensures that users can communicate with anyone, regardless of the device or platform they are using.

By integrating RCS into Google Voice, users could enjoy this universal compatibility without being limited by the messaging app preferences of their contacts. Whether sending messages to friends, family, or colleagues, Google Voice with RCS support would ensure that messages are delivered reliably and consistently across all devices.

Although Apple announced that it will support RCS in 2024, it should be noted that the iPhone doesn't support RCS yet. Additionally, we don't yet know what RCS profile Apple is going to support. Apple said it'll support the RCS Universal Profile, which lacks support for Google's RCS encryption standard. We don't know what Apple's RCS implementation looks like yet, but we expect to learn more about it during WWDC 2024, which kicks off June 10.

3 Future-proofing communication

The future of texting is here

As technology continues to advance, traditional SMS messaging is gradually becoming outdated. Users increasingly expect richer features and functionalities in their messaging apps. By embracing RCS, Google Voice can future-proof its messaging capabilities and remain competitive in the evolving landscape of digital communication. Such a move would not only enhance the user experience but also ensure that Google Voice remains relevant and innovative in the long term.

By adding RCS support, Google Voice can attract users who are looking for a messaging solution that combines the convenience of traditional SMS with the enhanced features of modern messaging apps. This move not only helps retain existing users but also attracts new users who are drawn to the advanced capabilities of RCS messaging.

4 Improved integration with Google

RCS and Google Voice go together naturally

Google Voice is part of a broader ecosystem of Google products and services, including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. Integrating RCS into Google Voice would further strengthen the interconnectivity of these services, providing users with a seamless and cohesive experience across different platforms.

For example, users could receive RCS messages directly within their Gmail interface or collaborate on RCS-enabled group chats within Google Drive. This integration would add value to Google's ecosystem and enhance productivity and communication for users who rely on these services for personal and professional purposes.

5 It's time to adopt RCS, or call it a day

Google Voice must get with the times or go extinct

There are countless messaging apps out there, but Google Voice stands out as a comprehensive communication platform that integrates seamlessly with other Google services. From enhanced messaging features to universal compatibility and future-proofing communication, there are many reasons why Google Voice should support RCS messaging.

The last thing we want is for Google Voice to go away, but things could be heading in that direction if it can't keep up with competitors. By embracing RCS, Google Voice would provide users with a more interactive and engaging messaging experience while maintaining its position as a leading communication platform.