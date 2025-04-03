Summary Conceptually speaking, I love book-style foldable smartphones.

We've seen major progress in the foldable space in a short period of time, but some issues remain unaddressed.

Here are the main factors holding me back from purchasing and using a foldable handset on the regular.

I really love folding smartphones . In particular, I'm drawn to book-style foldables -- the ones that resemble a regular candy-bar-style phone at first blush, and yet manage to cram an entire small tablet display on the inside.

Over the past several months, I've had the pleasure of testing out a number of book-style foldables, including the Honor Magic V3 , the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 , and the Oppo Find N5 .

I've enjoyed every moment of using each of these devices, and yet I can't help but feel that, despite their impressive technological inner workings, the product category is far from ready to hit true mass market status .

Here are the main factors holding me back from personally making the switch to a book-style foldable -- if phone makers can successfully address these elements in the coming years, then I believe we'll see the adoption rate of folding phones skyrocket as a result.

