My most controversial audio opinion, one that many audiophiles think warrants a citizen's arrest, is that Apple's wired EarPods actually rock. I know there are some major downsides to these earbuds, like the fact that they have zero isolation due to the unsealed fit, and that bass frequencies are quiet because of this. But I think there are a lot of merits to these classic and affordable wired earbuds, and I won't shy away from that.

Regardless of your preconceived notions on EarPods, earbuds like these are great for a lot of people. For example, I used to really hate the feeling of silicone ear tips in my ears, so these were my go-to. Once I got over that I did move on to earbuds that are technically a lot better, but I still have a soft spot for EarPods. So as an audiophile also afflicted with nostalgia, here are a few reasons why I think EarPods still hold up.

1 Apple owners probably already have a pair

EarPods used to be an essential accessory for Apple consumers

The best things in life are free, and that includes earbuds you get for free with a phone. iPhones and iPods used to come with EarPods, and that means that a ton of people probably have a pair of EarPods collecting dust in a drawer somewhere. If you're one of those people, I implore you to give them another chance.

Even just consider taking them along with you for a time when your wireless earbuds run out of battery or when you feel like making a bit of an outfit change with an almost-vintage accessory. That's enough to really make them worth it if you already have them. Or give them to someone who will appreciate these iconic earbuds.

2 EarPods are affordable

$19 for a solid pair of earbuds is a great deal in this day and age

While yes, there are better pairs of wired earbuds out there for the same price, EarPods are still very affordable. $19 is really not that bad for a pair of durable earbuds that have great controls and a good microphone (more on that later), and feature Apple's iconic look.

If you do need a pair of wired earbuds and don't mind, or even want, the unsealed fit that EarPods offer, by all means, get the EarPods. You won't be breaking the bank, the design is classic, and chances are they'll last you for many years, as every pair I've ever had did.

3 They're simple and easy to use

No tinkering with advanced settings. Just plug and play

Some of my favorite pairs of earbuds and headphones are the ones that are the simplest, where you just plug in and start listening. No setup required, no learning curve, just a simple experience. There are no gimmicks, no extra features, literally just a pair of earbuds you plug in and use.

There's always something to learn about in the manual, there are apps to navigate, and firmware updates to install. With a simple pair of earbuds like EarPods, there's none of that, and I love it.

I find it a little exhausting these days that so many earbuds do have a ton of features that seem kind of peripheral to the ultimate experience of listening to music. There's always something to learn about in the manual, there are apps to navigate, and firmware updates to install. With a simple pair of earbuds like EarPods, there's none of that, and I love it.

4 They have a great microphone and controls

Tip: EarPods are great for calls and voice memos

EarPods are amazing for phone calls. I will always stand by this. The microphone on the in-line controls works really great when you're on the go and want to talk to someone on the phone or record a voice memo. It's really clear, it's conveniently placed, and I find it really reliable. The biggest downside to it is that it doesn't cancel out wind very well, but what do you expect from a $19 pair of earbuds that haven't fundamentally changed since they were released?

The controls are also great to use. You have a middle pause button that also does playback control with more presses, as well as volume up and down buttons, all of which work reliably well. You can also answer and end phone calls by just pressing the middle button. It's super convenient to have all the necessary controls right there in front of you in button form, which I prefer much more than the gesture controls on a lot of wireless earbuds like AirPods.

5 You can talk to people around you while wearing them

EarPods' unsealed fit has some silver linings

The unsealed fit of EarPods, while it means your music will never quite sound perfect, and bass frequencies especially are really quiet with them, you can have a full-on conversation with someone without taking them off. Sometimes without even having to pause your music.

I know this sounds tongue-in-cheek, but I really mean it when I say this is a positive. I don't like that I miss what people are saying to me while I'm wearing earbuds or headphones that seal me off from the outside world, it's actually one downside I find with noise-cancelling. I want to be able to interact with the world around me, and I often find transparency modes on noise cancelling headphones to be too strange and overwhelming sounding to actually use.

So, EarPods find a happy middle ground, where I can hear and have a conversation with a stranger while I walk down the street or a family member at my house while I'm doing chores. It also means increased awareness of your surroundings when you're outside, so you can stay safe and alert.