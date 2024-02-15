Key Takeaways Apple AirPods seamlessly integrate with other Apple devices, making the setup process easy and quick.

The charging case for AirPods is sleek, compact, and supports Find My functionality, making it stand out from the competition.

Regular software updates improve the features and performance of AirPods, and the top-tier active noise cancellation allows for immersive audio experiences.

In my humble opinion, the Apple AirPods -- specifically the AirPods Pro -- are the best true wireless earbuds on the market. They're not the most budget-friendly options, with brands like Skull Candy and others offering wireless earbuds for a lot cheaper. However, those brands can't compare to Apple's offering in overall quality.

At the end of the day, I've reviewed a variety of in and over-ear headphones, and they have great features designed to pull me away from my beloved AirPods, but they all come up slightly short. Here are five reasons why even after frequent testing outside Apple's walled garden, AirPods are a mainstay of my audio routine.

1 Easy integration with other Apple devices

If you can barely see out of Apple's walled garden, these headphones will only keep you in

Perhaps the best reason to buy Apple's AirPods, regardless of which model you choose, is how seamlessly they work with other Apple devices. The setup process requires almost no technical know-how. You simply place the AirPods and the Apple hardware you want to connect to near each other and let the on-screen prompts guide you through. You can connect the headphones in seconds if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And if you have multiple pieces of Apple hardware, you can easily flip back and forth between them.

If you don't own other Apple devices, the AirPods are still fantastic. However, smooth integration isn't a factor. You can still connect them easily enough and enjoy most of the other features, though they're definitely better if you're deep in the Apple ecosystem.

2 A near-perfect charging case

Sleek, compact, and easy to find

Apple nailed the charging case for the AirPods and AirPods Pro. Whether you have the newest model with USB-C or the older ones, you still get a great case. The basics, like charging your earbuds while they're not in use, are there. However, it's the Find My support that truly sets the case apart from the competition.

The latest models even offer the Precision Finding function in the Find My app, so you can pinpoint exactly where your precious earbuds are if you lose them.

Another excellent benefit of the Apple charging case is MagSafe support, so you can charge them quickly and easily without plugging them in every time.It's another little thing that puts them ahead of other headphones on the market in a big way.

And iOS 17 just made AirPods even better

Apple has built the AirPods to be updated with new features, just like a phone. When you buy a pair of AirPods, the headphones you end up with will be different from the ones you started with. For example, Apple added Adaptive Audio to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with iOS 17, making them better than they were initially. It also improved Automatic Switching, making it easier to flip between Apple devices.

Of course, there are also all the existing features on AirPods, like Spatial Audio, ear tip fitting, transparency, and much more.

4 Top-tier active noise-cancellation (ANC)

Apple's H2 chip quickly processes and cancels sound

Apple's noise cancellation is near the top of the heap, though Bose and Sony also promise industry-leading ANC, too. Apple's capable H2 chip on the AirPos Pro 2, along with two microphones on each earbud work together to detect and generate sounds of the opposite frequency to cancel any intruding background sounds like people murmuring, allowing you to focus on the audio. However, you will be able to hear a car blaring its horn at you as you mindlessly cross the street during rush hour or the subway announcer telling you to "stand clear of the closing doors."

5 Peak in-ear comfort

Limited pressure build up and swappable ear tips

All the features and incredible sound mean nothing if the AirPods aren't comfortable. Thankfully, they are especially the Pro models with interchangeable tips. Because the tips are easy enough to pop on and off, you can even replace the base tips with some higher-end foam or other material tips to enhance comfort further. In fact, Pocket-lint's device editor, Jason Cipriani said he buys these as a day-one purchase for every pair of AirPods he owns.

To ensure you're getting the right fit, Apple even offers a handy feature that'll help you try out the different tip sizes with the AirPods Pro to ensure you get the right blend of comfort and sound blockage. It's a quick process that's definitely worth going through because you might think you're wearing the right size and come to find out that you need a little smaller or larger to get the optimal fit.