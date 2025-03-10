Summary The new iPad Air (M3) is a middle-ground tablet offering a more premium experience than the base model but without the high cost of the iPad Pro.

The M3 chip offers significant performance improvements over the M1 version, making it a great upgrade for users coming from older models.

The M3 iPad Air has a sleek design, impressive display, and offers great value compared to the pricey iPad Pro, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking for a more premium iPad experience.

The new iPad Air (M3) sits right in the middle of Apple's tablet lineup. It's sleeker and more feature-rich than the base-level 11th gen iPad, but it doesn't offer all the same features as the pricey iPad Pro , mainly Face ID and a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

In that same vein, it's also still very similar to its M2 counterpart, with this year being mostly a chip refresh for Apple's iPad Air line. The M3 iPad is a middle-ground tablet with a user in mind who wants a more premium iPad experience but doesn't want to shell out the iPad Pro's hefty price tag. It might not be for everyone, but it's the perfect iPad for anyone that wants a little more out of their tablet.

With that said, here's why you might want to upgrade to Apple's M3 chip.

iPad Air (M3) If you're looking for a tablet that falls in between the base iPad and the iPad Pro, the new M3 iPad Air is a great option. Brand Apple Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB CPU M3 Operating System iPadOS 18 Ports USB-C Size 11-inch, 13-inch Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Colors Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Grey RAM 8GB Front Camera 12-megapixel center stage camera, ƒ/2.0 aperture Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide camera, ƒ/1.8 aperture Expand $600 at Apple

1 It's not the M4, but the M3 is still a powerful chip

Only the iPad Pro features Apple's top-tier chip

If you're still using the M2 iPad Air, you likely won't get much from the power boost the new M3 version offers. But if you're coming from the M1 or the A14-equipped iPad Air, the M3 iPad Air will likely feel notably smoother, especially if you do a lot of photo or video editing on your tablet. For example, Apple says that the M3 iPad Air offers 35 percent faster CPU and 40 percent faster GPU performance compared to the M1 version of the tablet. During my brief time with the M3 iPad Air, I haven't encountered a single instance of slow-down or lag, even when doing resource-intensive AI spot removal in Lightroom CC, a task that slowed down the M2 iPad Air sometimes. On Geekbench 6, the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air I've been using hits 3,083 for single-core and 11,703 for multi-core performance.

Along with these gains, you also get access to Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji, Image Playground, AI-powered writing tools, and more (I don't find Apple Intelligence that useful, but that will depend on how you use the tablet).

...the M4 is likely overkill for a lot of people and would push the new iPad Air's cost up significantly.

On that note, if you're looking to step up from your base-level iPad, the M3 iPad Air is a great option that will likely be more than powerful enough for most users for years to come. Should the new iPad Air feature the M4? Probably, but I also understand why Apple only offers the most powerful chip in its top-tier iPad Pro. Plus, the M4 is likely overkill for a lot of people and would push the new iPad Air's cost up significantly.

2 If you're coming from an earlier iPad Air, you'll appreciate the design leap

It's almost as sleek as the iPad Pro

The M3 iPad Air looks significantly more modern than the base iPad and the iPad Air (3rd gen) and below. In fact, when I first picked up the M3 iPad Air, I thought it was just as thin as my M4 iPad Pro. It isn't actually quite as thin, but it's surprisingly close at 0.24-inches (6.1mm) vs 0.21-inches (5.3mm)

Other notable features include a built-in fingerprint scanner in its power button, minimized bezels, an impressive 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage, Magic Keyboard support, compatibility with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Pencil Pro, and more. If you're looking for a more feature-rich iPad experience, but don't want to break the bank, the M3 iPad Air is what you're after.

3 The M3 iPad Air's display is nearly as good as the iPad Pro's

It's not be OLED, but it still looks stellar

One of my key issues with the base iPad is that its display just isn't that great-looking, especially compared to Apple's higher-end tablets. While the iPad Pro's 120Hz OLED screen is undeniably stunning thanks to its 1,000 nit SDR and 1,600 nit HDR brightness levels, the iPad Air's Liquid Retina screen remains impressive at 500 nits for the 11-inch model and 600 nits for the 13-inch version.

Everything looks vibrant on the tablet's display, whether you're browsing the internet or watching videos. Adding to this, even though the M3 iPad Air' screen doesn't feature a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate, it's still very smooth and is more than good enough for those looking for an upgrade over their older iPad Air or base-tier iPad.