Summary The Kindle Paperwhite has become the preferred e-reader due to Amazon connectivity and faster page turns.

The new Paperwhite has a larger display, longer battery life, free cloud storage, and is waterproof.

Kindle Unlimited offers unlimited access to books, audiobooks, and magazines for $15/month.

At the beginning of 2024, I swapped lugging physical books around for traveling light with e-readers. The Kobo Clara B&W e-reader was the first e-reader I ever used, and truthfully, I loved it. The design is simple and portable; it fits perfectly in my fanny pack and has an impressive battery life. However, my e-reader journey changed once I began using the Kindle Paperwhite .

I'm still a big fan of the Kobo Clara B&W, but the Kindle Paperwhite instantly became my preferred e-reader. As a loyal Amazon user, Amazon's e-reader makes it much easier to buy books linked to my Amazon account instantly. On a more technical side, the Paperwhite has a faster page turn rate than the Kobo and a slightly larger display and longer battery life, all of which put it ahead of the Kobo Clara B&W e-reader for me.

Read on for the four reasons why my Kindle Paperwhite will be my only travel companion from now on.

Related Kobo Libra Colour vs Kindle Scribe: Which stylus e-reader is best? Deciding between an iPad or notebook this school year? If might come as a surprise, but an e-reader could by a better option.

Kindle Paperwhite (12th generation) The newest generation of the Kindle Paperwhite comes in an ultra-thin design with a glare-free screen that's larger than its predecessors. With up to 12 weeks of battery life, waterproof safety, and free cloud storage, this e-reader can go wherever you do and take your whole library there as well. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

1 Amazon library

Convenience and books galore