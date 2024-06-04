Key Takeaways Snag the Sonos Ace for $100 less than AirPods Max, with better comfort, sound quality, and a more stylish design.

Sonos Ace offers a glasses-friendly and lightweight design, making it a comfortable everyday headphone choice.

Sonos Ace features physical buttons for easy control, a wired connection option, and a protective carrying case for secure travel.

After long anticipation, Sonos has finally thrown its name into the over-ear headphone market. After years of establishing a cult following for its quality soundbars and then speakers, Sonos debuted its first headphones dubbed the Sonos Ace. Sitting at a $449 price point, the over-ears are slightly pricier than some of Pocket-lint's competitor favorites like the Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra or the Sony WH-1000XM5. The Ace, however, are $100 cheaper than not only a team favorite, but what has become an industry classic and streetwear staple -- the ever so trendy Apple AirPods Max.

Admittedly, jumping on the AirPods Max trend myself, they've quickly become a staple in my everyday work to workout routine, but after a few weeks of testing the Sonos Ace, I think I've been converted to a Sonos faithful on the brand's very first over-ear headphone try. And if you're also looking for a staple pair of new over-ears going into the summer, I'd recommend buying the $449 Sonos Ace over AirPods Max for the following reasons.

1 A more comfortable wear

Lighter without compromising aesthetic

Sonos Ace Battery Life 30 hour battery using Bluetooth with ANC on Bluetooth 5.4 Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones 8 beamforming Colors Black, Soft white Audio codecs Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound AptX Lossless and Apple Lossless Audio Codec Charging type USB-C Multipoint Yes Battery charge time 3 hours listening time in 3 minutes Driver size 40mm $449 at Sonos

Made from plastic as opposed to the AirPods Max's metal framework, the Sonos Ace are already more lightweight but without feeling or looking cheap. While the fingerprint-resistant earcups feature the more traditional oval over-ear headphone shape, AirPods Max have squared edges, but I would argue that the unconventional design doesn't necessarily make for a more modern look. The Sonos Ace are slim and feel like they sit flush against my head, which is impressive given the inside of the earcup is pretty heavily padded. The soft leather padding is actually one of my favorite aspects as it's flexible and has some give rather than being stiff against my head, and feels like a pillowy cushioning rather than a hindrance.

Similarly, the headband features the same leather cushion -- and while it does make for interesting post-jam session hair -- it's not heavy on my head. The mesh headband on the AirPods Max might look cool and futuristic, but it's heavy and not ideal for long wear. Both the Ace and AirPods Max have metallic headband extenders that seamlessly blend in with the earcups, but I do find the Ace's are a bit easier to maneuver and don't slide around as much as the Max, especially when I'm jogging or doing higher impact activity.

I usually avoid wearing my glasses so that I can wear my AirPods Max, but with the Sonos Ace I don't have to opt for contacts.

And the best part -- I can wear these over-ear headphones with my glasses. I usually avoid wearing my glasses so that I can wear my AirPods Max, but with the Sonos Ace I don't have to opt for contacts. It's also nice that I can wear my sunglasses with the headphones as it gets brighter out, too. Ultimately, the Sonos Ace's glasses-friendly design has me reaching for them whether I'm editing late at night or going on a mid-day Central Park walk that the AirPods Max just doesn't accommodate.

2 Better sound quality overall

Plus, better performance across non-Apple devices

Sonos has a cult following for a reason -- its sound quality is top-tier. And it made no exceptions for its debut headphones. Featuring a wide soundstage, they didn't sound too open or compressed. I could hear artists' vocals and distinct instrumentals clearly, whereas with AirPods Max, I feel like I have to turn my volume up to 70% or higher to get the same immersive quality during Taylor Swift's I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. With the Sonos Ace, it immediately felt like I was in a music video at only 40% and ANC toggled on.

Speaking of ANC, I think the AirPods Max and Ace were pretty comparable when it came to helping me block out external noise and lock in to different tasks. Sonos' more immersive soundstage took the Ace's ANC to new heights, however, making for not only loud but realistic sound. The same went for transparent mode. My AirPods Max and Sonos Ace allow for external conversation and internal music listening, but the Sonos Ace kept mids sounding fuller while I could still hear myself and others.

I also find that often Apple's products can favor, well, Apple's products. When I listened to the Sonos Ace, I actually felt the sound on all modes was most impressive -- especially when it came to a fuller sounding bass -- when I listened on my Samsung Z Flip 4. On my iPhone, I had to listen with Apple Music in Dolby Atmos to get the same level synths on Blinding Lights that I did on Spotify with the Flip 4.

3 Sonos ecosystem compatibility

Cinephiles watching solo, this is for you

Taking a page from Apple's book, Sonos also decided to have the Ace play into its own ecosystem. Using the Sonos app and a Wi-Fi connection (not a Bluetooth connection) users can receive the Sonos Arc's room-filling sound via the Ace. While Pocket-lint's Daniel Bader said this TV Swap was "a cool trick," he commented that it was by no means "life-changing."

It can be helpful, however, if you're a late-night cinephile and your partner or rest of your household is trying to get some rest. Ultimately, the feature could allow for private viewing without having to sacrifice bold sound.

4 There are physical buttons

Sonos' Content Key is more intuitive than Apple's Digital Crown

While I appreciate how sleek the AirPods Max are, it's cumbersome having to learn shortcuts or pull out my phone every time I want to make a change. The Sonos Ace has physical buttons, which make for a very intuitive experience for pairing, switching between modes, and even turning up the volume.

Placed along the earcups' outer edge, the Ace's Content Key slides up and down to control volume, which I find much more intuitive than the AirPods Max's Digital Crown. Not only do I always turn the dial the wrong way and end up blasting music, but I find it awkward that it's on top of the earcup. Overall, the Ace's placement and up and down motion for volume control is much more convenient when I'm walking down a busy New York street.

5 Wired connection

Trendy, travel-friendly, and latency-free

Like many, one of the features our team wanted to see from Sonos' first headphone drop was optional wired listening. Luckily, Sonos delivered. I've found the wired connection is great for connecting to my computer when I commute to a coffee shop to take a meeting and see my battery is not going to quite make it, traveling and connecting on airplanes, and for lower latency when listening to music or podcasts. Plus, with the wired headphone renaissance, it adds to the trendy tech aesthetic. AirPods Max have yet to provide a wired option, making a once futuristic set of headphones seem, honestly, outdated.

6 Cheaper price

$100 less for a similar design, more comfort, and better sound

While $449 is still a hefty price tag for headphones, AirPods Max are $100 more expensive at $549. After a week of testing, I'd personally save the $100 as I found the Sonos Ace a better fit for my on-the-go lifestyle in terms of comfort and UI, along with a better sonic experience. And if you're already in the Sonos ecosystem, you get all the more bang for your buck.

7 A more protective travel case

Still lightweight and portable, but a physical covering adds security

Made out of 75% recycled materials, the Ace's carrying case is ultra-lightweight but also protective, featuring a covering that zips around the headphones in their entirety. While I think it's creative and convenient how the AirPods Max's carrying case employs the mesh headband as a handle, I still feel like I'm leaving the headphones vulnerable when I drop them in my tote or backpack.

The Ace case, however, fits pretty tightly around the headphones themselves, limiting extra bulk -- in fact, I have to lower the headphone extenders to get them to fully fit. That snug fit and full covering puts me just a bit more at ease when packing my headphones either for a summer trip or just to quickly duck out of the house.