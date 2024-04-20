Key Takeaways The Nothing Ear (a) offer a fun, toy-like design and yellow pop of color that make them a unique pair of earbuds in a somewhat monotonous, crowded earbud market.

Nothing's Ear (a), like the OnePlus Buds 3 are impressive for budget, $99 buds, but Nothing's in-house app controls make for a more custom and professional listening experience.

For $99, the Nothing Ear (a) has ANC comparable to the company's new flagship buds. OnePlus Buds 3 also offer impressive ANC, but compromises on higher frequency sounds where Nothing doesn't.

Like the OnePlus Buds 3, the new Nothing Ear (a) pack premium features and a pop of color at only $99. Both budget buds deliver impressive ANC and soundstage, and while the OnePlus Buds 3 have been my obsession since they came out, there are a few things Nothing offers that I think OnePlus -- and other wireless headphone brands -- could learn from.

That said, if you're debating which bubbly budget buds to spend your hard-earned money on, here's where Nothing has something over OnePlus.

1 A nostalgic, fun design

Nothing is in its yellow Ear(a)

The poppy, bright yellow color is undoubtedly the Nothing Ear (a)'s standout feature. Resembling Bumblebee or a New York City Yellow Taxi cab, both the case and buds makes for a fun break from the typical black and white we see from most earbuds on the market, and aside from just making me smile, they were easier to find in my bag when fishing around and even matched my yellow blanket and gym bag. While I do love OnePlus' stunning blue hue, the yellow is perfect for spring and accompanying Nothing-centric details, like the transparent case (which I'll talk about more shortly) and red and white markings to indicate left and right headphones make them more of a conversational earpiece in the best way.

Ultimately, the color and small details like Nothing's dot matrix logo printed on both the buds and transparent case lid made for a futuristic, yet toy-like nostalgic aesthetic that makes for a unique pair of buds. And if yellow is a bit too bold for your liking, the buds also come in white and black.

2 Custom in-app controls

Make for a more "pro" listening experience

Aside from using custom 11mm custom drivers as opposed to OnePlus' dual dynamic drivers and boasting a bright yellow over serene blue, Nothing also integrates a more custom and "pro"-grade app experience. For the Nothing Ear (a), the Nothing X app houses an equalizer, a ear fit test, bass enhancer, and like the flagship Nothing Ear, a Find my earbud option.

While OnePlus offers Hey Melody, it's not as intuitive nor does it include the earbud tracking option, which for absent minded audiophiles like me, is essential.

3 ChatGPT functionality for Nothing users

Press to talk functionality with AI

If you're in the Nothing ecosystem and want faster benefits to AI, the Ear (a) might be a great tool. The company announced, along with the earbud release, that Nothing OS now provides ChatGPT integration for the Phone (2), with the Phone (1) and (2a) following in late April.

Nothing says all you have to do is pinch-to-speak to converse with and ask ChatGPT questions. While I'm not quite sure how well it functions, it is an innovative step for earbuds, and will be interesting to see how others follow suit.

OnePlus has yet to include such integration, but I do love the OnePlus Buds 3 on-stem touch controls, a function that Nothing doesn't offer with the Ear (a).

4 More powerful ANC

Ultimate noise-cancellation on a budget

Admittedly, I underestimated both the OnePlus Buds 3's and Nothing Ear (a)'s noise-cancelling capabilities due to the $99 price tag. And after listening, I've officially learned my lesson to stop judging quality ANC by its price tag. The Nothing Ear (a)'s ANC are almost on par with that of Nothing's falgship Nothing Ear.

In fact, with the highest ANC toggled on at 50%, it's hard to even tell a difference. And at 75% working in a quiet coffee shop, I can only hear the beautiful bass and subtle tambourine combo that accompanies Taylor Swift's melodic voice on her new song Guilty As Sin.

When I tested the ANC against the OnePlus Buds 3, I found both do a great job at keeping noise out, but OnePlus Buds 3 compress higher frequencies, resulting in a less full sound and more of a tinny and warm sound that blends instruments together. The Nothing Ear (a) still allows for instrumental separation and preserves the open soundstage.

5 A more pocketable case

Slim and almost weightless

Living in New York City, walking for me is not only exercise, but a form of transportation. And my earbuds are my constant in-ear accessory for both commuting and exercise. That said, I like how the Nothing Ear (a) case is ultra-light and doesn't weigh my front pocket, belt bag, or purse down. If you also want a pair of buds that adds only convenience to your routine rather than unneeded weight, the Nothing Ear (a) is a great, lightweight option.

Additionally, the case, like the rest of the Nothing Ear (a) aesthetic, is playful with a semi- Y2K finish with a transparent lid featuring exposed metallic hinges with the Nothing dot-matrix logo and lifts jewelry-box style to reveal the buds sitting snugly in their magnetic beds like yellow logos. Altogether, it makes for a great pocketable package.