Key Takeaways Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are impressively lightweight, making long wear super comfy.

Sony's collapsible case is protective yet fits in tight spaces, a win over bulky cases.

Sony's personalized noise-canceling optimizes settings automatically for the best experience.

Sony released its WH-1000XM5 over-ear noise-canceling headphones in 2022. The XM5, an updated version of Sony's previous noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, quickly made its way to the top of my list of best over-ear noise-canceling headphones.

Related 5 reasons to buy Bose NCH 700 over AirPods Max Apple's over-ears are iconic, but Bose's NCH 700 outdo AirPods Max in these 5 aspects.

The first pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones I owned was Bose's 2019 Noise Cancelling Headphones (NCH) 700. While those headphones served me well, Sony's WH-1000XM5 has several features that the Bose 700 NC doesn't offer. From Sony's XM5 lightweight design to its personal noise-canceling optimizer, here are my top reasons I've recently been swaying Sony.

1 The lightweight design

Headphones that don't weigh your head down

Admittedly, when I first opened my Sony WH-1000XM5, I thought they felt pretty cheap. Once I put them on my head, I knew I was wrong. I've spent the past weekend testing the headphones out and can easily wear them for eight hours at a time. The headphones weigh only 249 grams.

I've spent the past weekend testing the headphones out and can easily wear them for eight hours at a time.

Although Bose's 700 NC only weighs a gram more, 250 grams, the difference is noticeable. Sony's ear cups aren't as hard as Bose's ear cups, with soft cushioning on the ear cups making for a comfortable listening experience.

Related 5 reasons Sony's WH-1000XM4 are my go-to headphones A year after purchasing, I still reach for the Sony WH-1000XM4 when I want a pair of comfortable, powerful, and long lasting over-ears.

2 Less bulky case

A case that still protects your headphones, but doesn't take up too much space

I've been against bulky headphone cases thanks to my experience with Bose's bulky, hard-shelled carrying case. The case took up way too much space in my compact backpack and, since it was hard shelled, it didn't contort at all to squeeze in my bag. That's why I've always been a proponent of Apple's AirPods Max simple Smart Case.

Related Beats Studio Pro vs AirPods Max: Which Apple over-ears are best? The AirPods Max are a staple, but Beats excels in major areas that the Max simply don't.

Sony's carrying case is softer and collapsible, making it easier to fit into tight backpacks.

However, if you're looking for a case that's more protective than Apple's AirPods Max carrying case but not as rigid as Bose, then you'll be a fan of the Sony WH-1000XM5 carrying case. Sony's carrying case is softer and collapsible, making it easier to fit into tight backpacks.

3 Personalized Noise-Cancelling

Sony takes Noise Canceling to another level

I thought that the ability Bose gave users to control their noise cancelation level was top tier, until I tried Sony's headphones. Using the Bose Connect app, users can adjust the noise-cancelling level on a scale from 1-10. Using the Sony app, however, users' listening experience is tailored to their surroundings.

I thought that the ability Bose gave users to control their noise cancelation level was top tier, until I tried Sony's headphones

The auto noise-cancellation optimizer feature of the XM5 automatically optimizes the noise-cancelling levels based on your surroundings. Also, users can choose whether they want voices to be heard when in noise-canceling mode.

Related Best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds: Audiophile tested and reviewed According to our in and on-ears listening, these models from Apple, Bose, Sony, and more top the market in quality, quiet, and comfort.

I tend to be skeptical of noise-cancellation when walking around cities due to obvious safety hazards, but Sony's auto noise-cancellation eliminates those fears. Walking around the city, I'm able to hear what's around me while still being able to listen to my audio clearly.

4 Sony WH-1000XM5 overall design

Sony's soft fit leather wins

Sony's WH-1000XM5 overall design tops Bose's more traditional over-ear headphone design. Sony's oval ear cups make for a more modern design than Bose's circular ear cups. Plus, Sony's special soft fit leather that wraps around its headband adds a more comfortable feel than Bose's headphones.

Related 3 AirPods Max alternatives that are just as trendy Apple's AirPods Max are the over-ear headphones of the moment, but they're not the only sleek and powerful options.

5 Speak to Chat

No need to take your headphones off when ordering food

One feature Bose and Apple alike don't have is the Speak to Chat technology. Wearing over-ear headphones always seems to be inconvenient, especially when having to order coffee at a coffee shop or ordering food. I hate messing up my hair as I take it off and awkwardly hold it or wear it around my neck as I order my coffee. With Sony's WH1000XM5, the moment I start speaking my music pauses.

With Sony's WH1000XM5, the moment I start speaking my music pauses.

According to Sony's website, the smart feature uses microphones built into your headphones to recognize and react to your voice. After the conversation ends, the music will begin.

Related 4 reasons to buy Audio-Technica headphones over Sony studio headphones As I musician, I love Audio-Technica's studio headphones for great performance on a budget.