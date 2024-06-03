Key Takeaways QLED TVs are cheaper than OLED screens, making them a better option for those on a budget.

QLED screens perform well in bright rooms, especially when watching less cinematic content.

QLED TVs come in a wider variety of sizes, making them suitable for smaller or larger spaces.

There are a lot of considerations that go into buying a new TV, and arguably none are more important than the screen type.

QLED employs a backlight and tends to boast bright images and vivid colors, but they can't achieve the same levels of contrast.

The top two types of screens currently are OLED and QLED, each of which has its own features, benefits, and drawbacks. There are different versions of each as well, and various manufacturers will enhance key features, but essentially most new TVs right now fall into either of these two categories. In the simplest of terms, an OLED screen does away with a backlight, and each individual pixel can turn on and off. This allows such screens to achieve the best contrast available, though generally it means brightness is lacking compared to QLED. QLED meanwhile, employs a backlight and tends to boast bright images and vivid colors, but they can't achieve the same levels of contrast.

While that's a general distinction, the differences become smaller when you look at the latest innovations in the top TV by the best manufacturers. OLED TVs employ technologies to improve brightness, while QLED screens work to better the contrast. There are definitely reasons why OLED TVs beat out QLED TVs, but they certainly aren't for everyone. Here's why it's worth considering quantum-dot TVs.

1 QLED TVs are cheaper

Price differences are significant

OLED screen technology is mighty expensive, particularly if you look for it in bigger TVs, quite a bit more so than any QLED TVs at the same size. Even newer QLED TVs that utilize mini-LED zones to achieve higher-quality contrast will still be less expensive than some older OLED screens. In most cases, a newer QLED TV of a larger size, say around 65-inches, will still be as much if not cheaper than an OLED of similar quality at about 55-inches in size.

Because OLED screens cost more to make, it's going to be difficult to find a quality option without spending a fair amount of money, even when they are on sale. If you're shopping on a budget, you'll find much better deals with OLED screens.

2 You're watching in a bright room

QLED screens stand up to light

OLED TVs are great for cinematic experiences in theater-like environments, but not everyone has a space that's devoid of light. If you're resigned to buying a TV that will be placed in regularly well-lit room, whether from outside sun or simply indoor lighting, you'll be better served by a QLED TV that boasts impressive brightness and eye-popping color.

Despite the peak brightness, you may struggle to make out darker scenes on your TV if too much light is coming into the room. If you're keen on watching shadowy content, wait until you're in a dark room.

It's because these screens can get so bright that they are equipped for competing with other light sources. Many newer QLED TVs also work to reduce glare, which is another feature that will help out when watching on a sunny day.

3 You want a small TV

Or a really big one

Because the panel technology is cheaper than OLED screens, you'll find a lot more variety on the market when it comes to sizes. If you're looking for a smaller TV, something that's under 50-inches that may be for a bedroom or a den, then you'll likely have more choice in the QLED market. While you'll find smaller OLED TVs, that more advanced technology is better suited for high-end content and prestige TV, which isn't something you might be enjoying if you're opting for a small TV.

Conversely, if you are simply looking for something really big, QLED TVs should be your first consideration. There are definitely some very large OLED TVs, but because these come with such a high price tag and again put a premium on the cinematic experience, you probably aren't considering these if size is your main focus. If you just want a big TV to fill a big space, find a decent QLED model that fits the room.

4 You enjoy casual content

You're more than a binge-watcher than a cinephile

QLEDs TVs are great for a lot of mass fare, from action movies to procedural, from reality content to live sports. If you enjoy watching older shows, or anything on basic cable channels, a QLED will be more than enough to satisfy your entertainment needs, producing dynamic colors and vivid images.

OLED screens are better for content that's made with a cinematic quality, particularly shows that shoot a lot in low light. Many top streaming services also shoot content with newer technology that requires a better TV screen, and an OLED is the best you can have.

But not everyone cares about shows that focus on plagued detectives or monstrous dragons or apocalyptic wastelands that dabble in literal and figurative darkness. There is a lot of content that's made to be consumed by a lot of people, and it doesn't require the most expensive TV with the latest innovations.

5 It's a small household

QLED TVs are better for intimate viewing

While there are certainly advancements in wide-angle viewing among the latest TV screens, QLED TVs aren't quite as good as OLED screens when it comes to watching from the side. QLED screens are best enjoyed when watching straight on, which means that they tend to be better serving only one or two people at a time.

A lot goes into creating the best home viewing experience, from mounting the TV to a specific height and sitting an appropriate distance away. However, QLED TVs are optimal when positioned directly in the center. This doesn't mean you can't enjoy from some slight angles to the left or the right, particularly when it comes to the newest models. Just don't expect to get the same enjoyment from a more severe angle, as the screen is more likely to feel off.

When you start to compare and contrast OLED and QLED screens, you'll find a lot of similarities but some key, subtle differences. Keep in mind all the salient details when deciding which screen technology is best for your home.