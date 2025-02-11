Summary iPhones maintain their performance and software support for many years, so why not buy what's already on shelves?

Often, it's actually far easier to go iPhone shopping mid-cycle.

If you legitimately need to upgrade, chances are any new iPhone will make your life better.

There's a level of hype and fashion around iPhone launches that's almost toxic. Many people still insist on getting an iPhone on day one -- or if not then, by the end of December the same year. They might even be okay buying one in January or February, but beyond that, there's often pressure to hold out until next September's iPhone event . Some people might say you're wasting money by buying an iPhone before then.

I'm here to reassure you that that's not true. Yes, there are times when it's better to hold out -- say if it's August, and you've got an existing phone that still does the job -- but in many situations, you should feel free to buy last year's iPhone well into the summer. I'll explain why.

1 iPhone performance doesn't fade quickly

It's a marathon, not a sprint

There was a time when iPhone performance upgrades could make a huge difference, but we're largely past that these days, with a couple of notable exceptions I'll touch on in a second. Apps like Bluesky , Google Maps , and Words With Friends won't run dramatically faster on an iPhone 16 than they do on an iPhone 15 or even an iPhone 13. There's no need to buy the absolute latest iPhone to get one that'll last for years.

The first exception is if you want to play console-quality 3D games such as Resident Evil 8 or Assassin's Creed Mirage. Those titles already push the iPhone 16 to its limits, and later AAA games could be even more demanding. You might also want a state-of-the-art iPhone if you really care about Apple Intelligence features, since those can be very processor-hungry, and it's hard to say what Apple's planning to do with them in the long term. Apple should continue to support devices without Apple Intelligence for several years, however. That leads me to the next point.

2 iOS support doesn't disappear quickly

Your mileage may vary

While there are plenty of valid complaints you could lodge against Apple, you can't deny that it's pretty good at maintaining software support for older devices. iOS 18, released in 2024, works on devices as old as 2018's iPhone XS. 2018 might not sound like a long time ago, but Android phone makers only recently began offering similar levels of support, and entire businesses have come and gone in that window.

Even the end of major iOS updates isn't necessarily the real end -- your phone should keep on working until Apple shuts off some critical service for it, which is rare.

The upshot is that an iPhone released a year ago will be supported for a very long time, as far as the tech industry is concerned. You might not get every new iOS feature, and some app developers may eventually drop compatibility with your hardware, but chances are most (if not all) of the things you care about will remain accessible until you're ready to upgrade. Even the end of major iOS updates isn't necessarily the real end -- your phone should keep on working until Apple shuts off some critical service for it, which is rare. You might even get some minimal security updates.

3 Mid-cycle upgrades are often easier

No stress about options or accessories

Trying to buy an iPhone on day one -- or even a few weeks later -- can sometimes be stressful, as I've learned the hard way. Apple stocks only so many units of any particular model, color, and storage combination, so it's entirely possible that the one you want won't be available when you're ready to order. There's usually a little lag in accessory support, too. The best cases and chargers can take a few months to arrive, so being an early adopter sometimes means getting stuck with accessories that are merely acceptable.

If you walk into an Apple Store between January and August, you can often walk out with any iPhone you like the same day. You'll also have the widest possible selection of accessories, even if you have to order some of them online. But hey -- you can have those sitting at home before you've even bought your iPhone.

4 You need a new phone when you need it

A smartphone is a tool, not a status symbol

Often, there's not much sense in depriving yourself just because a new iPhone model is a few months away. If your current phone isn't cutting it in performance, storage, or battery life, you'll automatically enjoy any upgrade, even if it's not state-of-the-art. A phone is supposed to improve your quality of life, after all. It's not about winning bragging rights in the office, or showing off on social media.

You certainly shouldn't think twice about buying the latest iPhone if your old device is broken. It might be tempting to see if you can get away with using your computer or tablet for a while, but so much of modern society is based on smartphones that you should just go ahead and buy the best smartphone your budget can justify.