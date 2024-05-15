Key Takeaways CMF Buds cost $39 with ANC, while AirPods Pro are $249.

There's no denying that the Apple AirPods are iconic. They firmly solidified the popularity of walking around in earbuds constantly. But these days, there is a plethora of other earbuds on the market that can give the AirPods a run for their money. Many other brands now offer many of the same helpful features, including effective ANC, quality mics for calls, and a sleek design.

One such offering are the CMF Buds by Nothing, which I've recently been testing. Even after finishing my review, I keep using the CMF Buds and have recommended them to many people over the AirPods for a handful of key reasons.

1 Price

The CMF Buds don't cost a small fortune

First and foremost, there's a massive price difference between these two earbuds. The cheapest AirPods are $129 for the older version, but that doesn't include active noise cancelation (ANC). If you want ANC, you'll need to spend $249 for the Pro version. The CMF Buds, on the other hand, are just $39, and that includes ANC (albeit not as effective as Apple's).

Even beyond ANC, the budget CMF Buds are very feature-rich, making them a worthy replacement for the AirPods. The CMF Buds feature built-in mics with Clear Voice Technology, which make calls crystal clear for the person on the other end, even when walking outside in windy conditions with traffic noise. They are IP54-rated, which is slightly more protective than Apple's IPX4 rating for the Third Gen Airpods.

Additionally, both earbuds come in a compact case that provides extra battery life. Both also promise roughly six hours of listening (depending on which version of AirPods you opt for) with a fast-charging case. Despite the price difference, the two have lots of features in common, so if price is a concern, I would recommend the CMF Buds every time.

2 Ear pressure

AirPods are not for small ears

I haven't been able to wear Apple's AirPods for very long periods because they just flat-out hurt. I have small ears, and they result in a lot of in-ear pressure for me. The CMF Buds, on the other hand, are almost on the small side for my petite ear canals. They come with three sizes of silicone ear tips to customize the fit somewhat and are much more comfortable, especially for long periods of time.

I've been able to wear them for most of an afternoon while I write without even thinking about it, which is definitely not the case with AirPods. So, for fellow small-ear individuals, I'd absolutely recommend the CMF Buds over Apple's offering.

3 Bump the bass

Apple falls a bit flat

You would expect that with the high price, a big sound would follow. But that isn't necessarily true. Apple's AirPods tend to be a bit flat when it comes to bass. The CMF Buds, meanwhile, feature an Ultra Bass feature, which results in booming bass straight out of the box. There are five levels of the Ultra Bass setting, so you can dial in how much of that deep thumping you want. If you live for deep bass, Iwould absolutely recommend the CMF Buds over Apple's AirPods.

4 Customization

Get easier access to more settings with the Nothing app

As is pretty standard for Apple, customization is a bit convoluted for the AirPods sound. By digging into your phone's settings menus, you can adjust some things pertaining to sound quality, but even when you get there, the options are fairly limited.

One of the reasons I love the CMF Buds is that it provides access to the Nothing app, which gives me immediate access to sound customization. I can adjust the treble, bass, and mid, or choose from multiple preset EQ settings based on different audio types. All those settings are beyond the Ultra Bass adjustment mentioned above. I can get a fully customized sound with just a few taps in the app, making it much easier to personalize my sound. That's a big win in my book.

5 Vibrant color

Only white, Apple. What gives?

Finally, on a more minor note, why are we still only able to get Apple's AirPods in white? One reason I love my CMF Buds is their vibrant orange color. They stand out, which I like the look of. But the pop of color makes the case easier to see, so I'm not misplacing it. You can get the CMF Buds in white and black as well, but having the option to get something colorful is very appreciated.