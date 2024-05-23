Key Takeaways Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones top the NCH 700 in key areas, like custom noise-cancellation and immersive audio.

The Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones (NCH) 700 were the first pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones I ever bought. For years, those headphones served me well. I loved the adjustable noise-cancellation, 3.5mm jack and sleek design. But now everything has changed.

I recently got the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and no longer see any need for the Bose NCH 700. As you may expect, Bose's latest over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, which were released in 2023 top the Bose NCH 700 in nearly every way. The QuietComfort Ultra keeps the 3.5 mm jack while giving bigger bass, more custom noise-cancelling settings, a more classic design, immersive audio and so much more.

Although the Bose NCH 700 might lean on the cheaper side, the QuietComfort is definitely worth the extra money. If you've been deciding between the two models, here are my top reasons to buy the QuietComfort over the NCH 700.

1 Custom noise-cancelling Modes

Listen exactly how you want to

The biggest differentiation between Bose's QuietComfort headphones and Bose's NCH 700 is the noise-canceling upgrade on the QuietComfort. One unique feature of the QuietComfort compared to the NCH 700 and competitors such as Sony and Apple is the ability to add two custom noise-cancelling modes.

I added a custom mode for my commute and walking, because that's when I wear my headphones the most.

Users can add custom noise-cancellation based on their listening preferences and environment. I added a custom mode for my commute and walking, because that's when I wear my headphones the most. To add custom modes, you just need to go to the Modes section on the Bose app. Then add up to two custom modes. You can choose from either the pre-set modes or name your own mode.

2 Easy access to different noise-cancelling modes

Easily switch between your favorite modes

To adjust the noise-canceling mode on Bose NCH 700, you need to have access to your phone and adjust the mode on the Bose Music app. On the QuietComfort Ultra, listeners can adjust the noise-canceling modes directly on the headphones.

To do this, you need to have the modes set as a favorite on the Bose Music app. To set your favorite modes, hit 'Modes' on the screen. After you've starred your favorite modes, follow these steps:

Press and hold the multi-function button on the headphones to cycle through the modes. A voice prompt will announce the modes in the loop.

When you hear the name of the mode you want, release the multi-function button.

3 Immersive audio

For a surround sound experience

In addition to custom noise-canceling modes, QuietComfort also promises immersive audio. Bose's Immersive Audio resembles Apple's Spatial Audio, by giving listeners a true surround sound experience.

The Immersive Audio setting makes listeners feel as if they're in a theater while listening to their audio. I love listening to podcasts, in particular, while in Immersive Audio. It feels as if I'm in the studio with the hosts. The Immersive Audio adjusts when you're in still mode (standing or sitting) or you're in motion, so you can have the best listening experience.

4 Classic Design

Modern headphones with a classic look

I used to be a fan of the Bose NCH 700's more modern design, but with the 90s trends coming back, I'm leaning more towards the 90s, slightly clunky, design. The over-ear headphones come in three different colors. I opted for the classic black over the silver and white. The earcups are circular and lined with leather, which adds extra comfort.

The headband connecting the two earcups is plastic but cushioned so it doesn't weigh on your head. The QuietComfort Ultra provides exactly what the name suggests; ultra comfort with a classic design.

5 Longer battery life

Listen longer

As with any pair of older headphones, having them for a long time will naturally reduce the battery life, which I believe may be the case for my Bose NCH 700.

After over two years of owning the headphones, the battery life has definitely slowed down. Despite wear and tear, the Bose NCH 700 only has a battery life of 20 hours max. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra, however, has a battery life of 24-hours which is perfect for all-day wear and commuting from work to the gym with constant audio.