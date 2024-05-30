Key Takeaways Bose NCH 700 are good for starters with adjustable noise-cancellation and cheaper price, holding great value over time.

The slimmer design of NCH 700 offers a modern look and lighter feel, appealing to those who prefer a classic, elevated style.

Easily adjust noise-cancelling levels on Bose NCH 700 through simple app controls and charge headphones on the go with the bulkier case.

Bose's noise-cancelling headphones (NCH) 700 will forever hold a special place in my heart since they were the first pair of ANC headphones I ever owned, and the ones I keep finding myself going back to. For two years, those headphones served me well -- that is until I began using the Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones a couple of weeks ago.

Although I've quickly grown to love Bose's 2023 QuietComfort Ultra, there are still so many great features of Bose's 2019 flagship headphones, the NCH 700. For example, the NCH 700 are great headphones for those just starting to get into noise-cancelling products and who are looking for a cheaper price -- especially given you usually pay a premium price for Bose's premium quality.

For affordability and more, here are some other factors to consider if you're deciding between the two Bose over-ear headphones -- and why you may want to go towards the NCH 700.

1 Cheaper Price

Good sound at a good price

The most obvious reason to pick the 700 over the QuietComfort Ultra is the nicer-looking price tag. Although the 700's standard price is $379, you can typically find the headphones on sale for $299. The QuietComfort Ultra, on the other hand, begins at $429 with usual markdowns, bringing the price to $379.

While the 700's are still a few years old, they still hold good value.

And while I love the headphones, I wouldn't recommend paying over $350 for the over-ears, especially when you can buy worthy over-ear competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM5 for around $300. So, while the 700's are still a few years old, they still hold nice value.

2 More slim design

A more modern design

If you're not a fan of the more classic and slightly chunky look of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, you may like the more slim, futuristic look that the Bose NCH 700 boast. The headband connecting the two ear cups is slimmer and not as cushioned as the QuietComfort Ultra and the earcups are a more oval shape whereas the Ultra's are a tad more circular and thick.

Aside from the aesthetic, I've found that the slimmer design and less padding allow the headphones to feel a little bit lighter on your head. Plus, the 700 comes in a nice silver and black design, which in my opinion, makes them feel more classic and elevated.

3 Easy to control noise-canceling

Less of a hassle to adjust the noise-cancelling level

As much as I love having automatic adjustable noise-cancelling, the Bose QuietComfort makes it a little too difficult to figure out how to adjust the cancellation level to your specific preference. With the 700 NCH, all you need to do to adjust the noise-cancellation level is to go to the Bose Music app and choose between 1-10. 1 is the lowest noise-canceling level and 10 is the highest.

So, from my experience, I've found those wanting a more simple way to adjust the noise-canceling levels and aren't interested in the fancy features of newer headphones will benefit from the ease of the 700 NCH.

4 Charging case

Charge your headphones on the go

The Bose 700 NCH case is a bit bulkier than other headphones, but there's a good reason why. The carrying case for the Bose 700 NCH allows you to charge the headphones on the go.

All you need to do is charge the case beforehand, then if you find yourself stranded with dead headphones you just plug them into the cord attached to the case.

FAQ

Q: Are the Bose NCH 700 worth buying in 2024?

Even though the headphones are five years old, I would recommend them for anyone looking for a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones. Although I don't think tech enthusiasts will be impressed with the slightly outdated headphones, the headphones still offer good sound and basic noise cancellation.