Key Takeaways Bose NCH 700 has a 3.5 mm jack for non-Bluetooth devices, ideal for travel or in-flight entertainment systems.

A power button on Bose NCH 700 prevents battery wastage and adds convenience, unlike the AirPods Max.

With a more protective travel case and lighter form factor, the Bose NCH 700 are more practical for durability and long-wear.

Prior to owning my AirPods Max, I was a loyal Bose NCH 700 user. Bose released its flagship over-ear noise-canceling headphones, the Bose NCH 700, in 2019 and since then there's been plenty of competition that followed. Most notably: Apple's AirPods Max. Apple's AirPods Max came out in 2020, and includes many similar features to Bose's NCH 700. They're design, while not as "futuristic" as Apple's even makes our list of trendy AirPods Max alternatives.

Related 5 reasons to buy AirPods Max over Bose NCH 700 Both over-ears offer great sound, but Apple's AirPods Max are trendy, comfortable, and deliver unparalleled Spatial Audio.

If you're more of a fan of the Bose NCH 700 design (and price) compared to its updated QuietComfort line, but don't know whether to spend an extra couple of hundred dollars on Apple's AirPods Max, here are some features you can only get on Bose NCH 700 that with the cheaper budget, may sway you towards Bose anyways.

1 Built-in 35mm jack

Users can connect with non-Bluetooth devices

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $276 at Amazon

The inclusion of a 3.5 mm jack on Bose's NCH 700 makes the headphones a staple for me while traveling. The headphones include an auxiliary cable that allows users to connect the headphones to any non-Bluetooth devices and allows users to use the headphones even when they run out of battery.

Related Why removing the headphone jack was bad for wired headphones But it's not too late -- not even the biggest companies on the planet can destroy a 140-year old port.

Although this may seem like a tiny feature, it makes a world of difference when on a long plane ride, and you need to connect to the in-flight entertainment system that (and I still don't understand why) isn't Bluetooth compatible. Hopefully, Apple's AirPods Max 2 will include a 3.5 mm jack, but for now I'll be opting for my Bose for travel headphones.

2 A definitive power on button

Doesn't leave you wondering if you're wasting battery

Another advantage the NCH 700 has over the AirPods Max is a power on button. One thing that took some getting used to when it came to the AirPods Max is the fact that there was no turning on or off the headphones -- the headphones are fully on when you're listening to music and are switched to low power mode when no longer in use.

Related Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review: Bose is the ANC boss The 2019 active noise-cancelling cans from Bose are a step above the QC35 II. Improved comfort, multi-level ANC and beam-form voice isolation feature.

Bose's headphones allow users to know for sure when the headphones are on and off, preventing battery life from being wasted.

3 A more protective travel case

Don't risk damaging your headphones

Bose NCH 700 includes a full protective case that protects the whole set of headphones and allows you to charge the headphones at the same time. The hard shelled case zippers up and includes a net pocket on one side of the case. Comparatively, Apple's AirPods Max only comes with a small smart case that covers just the earcups.

Related This hidden iPhone trick lets you track your flights in real time Flying or picking up someone at the airport? This iPhone travel hack makes accessing flight info easy. It works in Spotlight Search and Messages.

It may takes up some space, but if you want to protect your headphones completely, then it's definitely a perk.

4 Lighter form factor

Reduce the weight on your head with the Bose NCH 700

One of the biggest downsides of wearing over-ear headphones is the weight the headphones add to your head. No matter what brand of headphones I wear, I'm constantly switching between my in-ear headphones and over-ear headphones to balance out the weight.

Related 3 AirPods Max alternatives that are just as trendy Apple's AirPods Max are the over-ear headphones of the moment, but they're not the only sleek and powerful options.

If you're searching for a lighter headphone, Bose's NCH 700 weighs 254 grams compared to AirPods Max weight of 385g. A pretty big difference, and pretty noticeable too. I've never had an issue with the weight of AirPods Max but plenty of my friends have. If you want guaranteed lighter headphones, then the Bose NCH 700 is the way to go.

5 More adjustable noise-cancelling levels

Have more control over how much noise you block out

One of the biggest advantages Bose's NCH 700 has over Apple's AirPods Max is the ability to control noise-cancelling levels. Bose offers 10 different noise-canceling settings which you can control using the Bose Connect App. Plus, there's nothing like Bose's bass caliber, and when paired with ANC, these headphones deliver the utlimate immersive experience.

Related 5 things to know about ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) Including how it works, the different types, and why we think ANC headphones are worth it.

I love having more of an ability to control the noise-canceling levels, compared to the three noise-cancelling modes that Apple includes.