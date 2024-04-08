Key Takeaways Budget-friendly price point: TCL TVs offer quality pictures for a mid-range price, making it more budget-friendly compared to LG's higher-priced models.

Diverse size options: TCL caters to different size preferences, offering a wide variety from 32 inches to 98 inches, which LG lacks at more affordable prices.

Multiple smart platforms: TCL provides various smart platforms like Android TV, Google TV, Fire TV, and Roku TV, giving consumers more flexible options to suit their viewing habits and devices.

TCL occupies a curious spot in the world of Smart TVs. It's typically not in the same class as the three big electronics giants, LG, Samsung, and Sony, but they also boast some impressive models that seem to put them above the budget-friendly, value collection of companies. TCL simultaneously offers smart TVs along the front lines of screen technology and dated models that don't even offer 4K resolution.

Related 6 ways to combat a dark TV screen In TV's "dark era," here's how I tackle a screen that's hard to see.

LG, in particular, which has paced the industry with its OLED screens, seems like a distant competitor. There are plenty of reasons to choose LG over even Samsung, so it seems hard for TCL to compete. Still, with TCL offering a better price point for entry into the Smart TV market, there are plenty of reasons why it can be a better choice in your home.

1 You're on a budget

The price is right

The main draw of TCL TVs is the price tag. In general, you’re going to find a lower cost compared with LG TVs across different screen technologies and sizes. While TCL does boast some high-end models, including options with coveted mini-LED technology and a line of QLED TVs, the majority of its lineup falls in the middle with quality pictures for a mid-range price. Even those top units still come with a lower price tag than comparable LG models.

OLED TVs, the pride of LG, come with prohibitively expensive costs. While LG does have some budget-friendly TVs, it's not to the extent of TCL. With that low cost, it's easy to be swayed when you're shopping for a secondary TV in the home, or perhaps one for a dorm or a bedroom.

2 You're curious about Mini-LED TVs

TCL's recent TVs are mighty intriguing

TCL

TCL has joined the rank of those trying to rival the contrast achieved by OLED screens without actually making OLED screens. The technology right now that comes the closest is Mini-LED, in which small areas of the TV can be controlled (and dimmed) individually. It's not quite the same as an individual pixel turning on or off, but it's far better than the local dimming LED TVs have been pushing out in the past. Its mini-LED TVs can rival the contrast achieved by OLED while offering the brightness associated with QLED TVs.

Its mini-LED TVs can rival the contrast achieved by OLED while offering the brightness associated with QLED TVs.

A few companies have ventured into Mini-LED, and LG is among them. But TCL's main draw is its price point, so for those who are curious about the latest technology, this may be the better way to experience it at home.

3 Size is a driving force

Big or small, you have your pick

TCL

This advantage is again influenced by price, but if size is the driving point behind your TV purchase, then TCL is likely a better option than LG. TCL tends to the extremes of size very well, which is useful if that is the first, or perhaps only, factor into your decision.

In terms of smaller sizes, TCL offers more variety, with 43-inch, 40-inch, and even 32-inch units. LG, meanwhile, has limited options below 50-inches, and most of them boast high-quality screens, so they come with a higher price tag.

At the other end of the spectrum, most TCL TVs come in at least 75 inches, with many still offered at 85-inches. It also has a single TV that runs 98 inches in size. To be fair, LG has about as many of these large-size models as well, but the issue then goes back to price. At a certain size, LG TVs come with a significantly higher cost.

4 TCL offers different smart platforms

More choice for the consumer

LG boasts WebOS as its smart platform, a simple, intuitive interface that's easy to use and accessible by virtual assistants.

TCL, however, features a few different platforms on its TVs, each of which lends itself better to your viewing habits and integrated devices. You can find both Android TV and Google TV on TCL models: the two platforms have sort of a complicated relationship, but essentially the latter is an updated and rebranded version of the former, with an increased focus on easy access to content. Naturally, these platforms serve those who want to integrate with their Android devices or Google programs.

Related 8 Fire TV apps for streaming free movies and shows Forget cutting the cord. It's time to cut down your streaming bill. But with these free Fire TV streaming apps, you'll have plenty to watch.

TCL also offers units with Fire TV, Amazon's interface, which will naturally integrate with and promote Amazon Prime. Lastly, some TCL TVs offer Roku TV, the popular agnostic interface that welcomes a range of apps and a terrific universal search function. As Roku TV isn't tied directly to any streaming service or consumer company, you won't feel forced to integrate certain types of devices or are repeatedly shown content that you don't want to show.

5 New content isn't top of mind

You prefer binging Love Island over Oscar noms

Apple

It's easy (for me) to forget, but not everyone is watching Shogun, For All Mankind, True Detective, or Ripley. The appeal of newer smart TVs by the big brands is that they offer faithful, detailed viewing of new content in order to create an immersive experience. The cinematic quality of modern films and TV, particularly those put forth by streaming services, almost requires a high-end TV to make them the most enjoyable. It's something you want you might want for Oppenheimer or anything put out by Apple, but that "experiential" quality isn't really something you need for reruns of Seinfeld or the 57th season of Grey's Anatomy.

Related 5 signs it's time to upgrade your TV There are some glaring signals and some more subtle cues to tell you it's time for a new TV.

So, if you enjoy watching sports, reality TV, or any procedural drama, and busy yourself with reruns of older shows, then all the advancements of high-end TVs might be superfluous. That lower price tag often means your doing away with higher refresh rate and impressive contrast, but those perks aren't really needed when watching NCIS or Love Island.

So, if you enjoy watching sports, reality TV, or any procedural drama, and busy yourself with reruns of older shows, then all the advancements of high-end TVs might be superfluous.

Ultimately, a lot of the reasons why TCL may be better for you than LG comes down to price. That doesn't mean, however, TCL is lagging behind in terms of technology. Those options are available, but for the most part, TCL focuses on delivering the best budget-friendly options for a range of needs, which makes them more than worthy to the consumer.