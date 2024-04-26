Key Takeaways If you're a gamer who values consistent frame rates, go for Vizio TV over the TCL 4-series for VRR at 60fps.

Shopping for TVs is tough. There are a ton on the market and a lot of features to choose from, making it incredibly difficult to discern what really matters, what is worth it, and what you actually need in a TV. Not only that, but they all kind of look the same, so it can be hard to even defer to aesthetics, especially when it comes to TVs in the lower price range.

Vizio and TCL are both brands well known for their fairly affordable TVs, and it can be hard to really tell the difference between the two when comparing similar lines and similar specs. If you're feeling stuck, I really can't blame you. If you're leaning a little more towards Vizio, or wondering how the two compare, here are some points to consider that would make it more worth it for you to buy a Vizio TV over a TCL TV. Not all of these considerations will apply to everyone looking to buy a TV, so these aren't hard and fast rules, but rather reasons why you might prefer one over the other.

1 You want a variable refresh rate for cheaper

This feature is an essential for the gamers out there

Two of the most popular lines for TCL and Vizio are TCL's 4-series and Vizio's V-series, which both come at a comparable price and with similar specs. However, one big difference between the two is that the Vizio V-series has a variable refresh rate (VRR) at 60fps, while the TCL 4-series has a fixed refresh rate, also at 60fps.

VRR allows for less lag and screen tearing, which is when the display doesn't render at the speed that the images are being processed. This is a big problem for gamers, so anyone that cares a lot about ensuring smooth and consistent frame rates will find that VRR is an essential feature. This means gamers will most likely prefer the Vizio V-series over the TCL 4-series, since while they're both good TVs at a very similar low price, the addition of VRR makes the Vizio TVs stand out just a bit more.

2 HDMI 2.1 and eARC for less

Higher bandwidth makes for better audio and lower latency

Patrick Campanale / Unsplash

If you want HDMI 2.1 ports in your TV without breaking the bank, between TCL's 4-series and Vizio's V-series, both comparably priced and specced TVs, you're only going to find that on the Vizio V-series. HDMI 2.1 is just an updated specification of HDMI, with bandwidth of up to 48 gigabits per second, an improvement on HDMI 2.0's 18 gigabits per second. Included in this updated specification is the Enhanced Audio Return Channel, or eARC, which allows for more audio bandwidth over HDMI, allowing for faster transfer speeds and better quality audio overall.

While HDMI 2.0 is perfectly fine for most people, some will want this higher bandwidth for situations where better audio quality and low latency is key. HDMI 2.1 also has auto low latency mode, which kicks in automatically when it detects a signal from an external device like a console rendering at a higher frame rate than usual. This makes the Vizio TV in this price range a better option for gamers and cinephiles alike, who will care a lot about making the most out of the frame rate their TV has.

3 Better color contrast and brightness

Vizio offers more options with full array backlighting

Vizio

Only the two most expensive lines of TVs that TCL makes have full array backlighting, while Vizio has very affordable TVs with full array backlighting. Instead, TCL mostly uses direct LED backlighting. These two methods of backlighting make a pretty big difference when it comes to brightness and how good black looks on the screen. So, if you want full array backlighting at a lower price point, Vizio is your best option.

For reference, direct LED backlighting utilizes LEDs spread out through the back of the screen, while the full array uses more LEDs spread throughout, and uses local dimming for darker colors on the screen. Local dimming allows for dark colors to look deeper by dimming or completely turning off the backlighting in specific areas of the screen, while still allowing bright colors to remain more vivid by contrast.

4 You want a smaller TV

TCL just doesn't offer TVs as small as Vizio

Vizio

If you want a smaller TV for your kitchen, bedroom, or any other room where a smaller screen fits best, Vizio is the better choice for you. The smallest TV that TCL makes is 32 inches, while Vizio makes TVs as small as 24 inches.

Not only are smaller TVs good for using as a TV, but they also work great as monitors. So if you want a smart TV to live on your desk that doubles as a monitor, Vizio has got you covered. This is great for gamers and movie enthusiasts alike, making it easy to do everything you want just from your desk.