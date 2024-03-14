Key Takeaways Top smart TV brands Samsung, Sony, and LG push innovation, but Sony has especially adopted top-tier displays with impressive OLED panels, Dolby Vision, and great back-lighting.

Sony offers better immersive sound and supports PlayStation gaming.

Sony's Google TV interface offers a more content-rich and intuitive UI than Samsung models.

With three top brands atop the smart TV market in Samsung, Sony, and LG, competition does indeed seem to breed innovation. These electronics giants are constantly vying for the top spot by improving on current technologies and integrating features from others. So, as a consumer, it's always worth checking for the latest innovations and updates to see whether you should switch out your brand loyalty.

Samsung and Sony in particular have leveled up in recent years, joining LG in what was once an exclusive market for high-end OLED TVs. With both companies now offering a range of smart TVs that showcase both bright colors and stunning contrast, distinctions between the two rest in the details.

Whether you're a Samsung or Sony loyalist, or only now venturing into the world of Smart TVs and looking for a side, it's worth taking a step back and analyzing these electronics giants from a wide angle lens. There seems to be little to separate these two, but as someone who has long aligned with Samsung, buying not only the brand's TV, but also a soundbar, speaker set and smartphone, I'm starting to think about switching sides.

As an avid PlayStation gamer and consumer of content, I want to look at which brand gives me the most immersive and intuitive experience.

1 Sony has impressive displays

Top tier color and contrast, plus Dolby Vision

Admittedly, there isn't a huge decision between quality among the top tier TVs. In the last few years, both companies dove into the OLED market, and while Samsung seemed to resist at first, the company eventually joined as it realized the impressive LG technology was too good to ignore.

Shows are simply a lot darker lately, meaning you need a quality smart TV to enjoy them.

These models combine both companies' penchant for brightly colored screens with the hyper-local dimming quality of OLED panels, allowing these TVs to achieve the deepest blacks while still maintaining impressive contrast. It's certainly a pretty important characteristic for anyone like me who regularly watches prestige TV on HBO, especially anything involving dragons. Shows are simply a lot darker lately, meaning you need a quality smart TV to enjoy them.

In terms of resolution, both offer mainstream 4K and high-end 8K TVs that still seem to be a bit of an indulgence at this time, with little content filmed in that detailed resolution.

Still, the edge does go to Sony in both the LED and OLED categories, mainly due to its Cognitive Processor XR delivering faithful, colorful images. Its Mini LED TVs come as close as can be to matching the dimming power of OLED TVs without actually having individually dimmed pixels; both styles still boast tremendous color, backed by its XR Triluminos Pro.

Additionally, Sony supports Dolby Vision and Samsung does not. Samsung continues to stick with HDR10 and HDR10+ formatting on its TVs, opting out of paying Dolby for the rights to the technology. Most viewers feel that while the differences may be small, the Dolby Vision has a higher ceiling for brightness levels, allowing it to produce a more colorful image with the right content.

Samsung is credited with 'quantum' branding, which has ushered in an era of not just QLED TVs, but also Neo QLED and QD-OLED TVs. It's a lot of letters. Quantum dots are a marketing term for a technology that previously existed, and while putting 'quantum' in front of everything may seem fun, it's led to a lot of convoluted and confusing acronyms. Thanks, Samsung.

2 Sony offers action-packed experiences

Immersive gaming, sports viewing, and action movie binging

Sony and Samsung also share similarities when it comes to power and processing. Both companies offer TVs with their own native 120Hz refresh rate, which they then boost with their proprietary artificial technology. That higher refresh rate is key for enjoying newer, dynamic content, including video games and action films, as well as live sporting events.

Both Samsung and Sony make new TVs that upscale older content, enhancing the quality of any number of old sitcoms that I continuously play on a Saturday afternoon.

While high-end smart TVs from Sony and Samsung focus on delivering the best image, they'll become increasingly good at delivering quality sound as well. Both will be better supported by a compatible soundbar; Samsung's Q-Symphony tech, for example, can use the sound from both the soundbar and TV to increase the immersive experience.

Right out the box, Sony edges out Samsung with some impressive audio features, including Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology. This feature analyzes your environment to optimize how sound is distributed in the room for the most immersive aural sensation.

As far as gaming goes, Sony strongly supports PlayStation, while Samsung is aligned more with Xbox, offering Game Pass through the Samsung Gaming Hub. That is not to say you can't enjoy the reverse console on each TV -- both companies boast gaming features to enhance quality, including changing the refresh rates and screen -- but if you have a PS5 and want to get the most out of it, Sony's top TVs include automatic HDR tone mapping and genre picture mode for the ultimate gaming experience.

3 Google TV is more intuitive than Samsung's Tizen

Google TV is for content connoisseurs

Google

When it comes to how you interact with the TV, Sony has mostly moved on from Android TV (it's still around on older models) and is now fully immersed in Google TV, an intuitive integrated system seemingly designed for those who watch a lot of content across multiple services. It offers recommendations and does a worthy job keeping disparate content together. Newer models have Google Assistant built in, integrating easily with other Google devices. While Samsung TVs have used Google Assistant, they will no longer feature it on forthcoming models.

Samsung, however, runs Tizen OS, which has been their standard system for many years. It's easy to navigate and fast, but fairly basic; it seems built from days past with far fewer streaming services, subscriptions and apps.

The battle for TV supremacy is increasingly tight and constantly evolving. Faithful consumers of either Samsung or Sony have plenty to brag about, but it's still worth looking at what the other side is doing to keep the market innovative and exciting.

I can't help but lean towards Sony, particularly as someone who not only enjoys the latest games on a PlayStation 5, but also as someone who watches a lot of shows and movies from a range of streaming services. Google TV is simply better suited to navigating all the available options. Sony's top Mini-LED and OLED TVs achieve the brightest colors and deepest blacks for a faithful and memorable entertainment experience.