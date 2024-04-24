Key Takeaways Samsung TVs offer advanced technology like 8K resolution and SmartThings integration for a modern smart home experience.

Vizio sells TVs at a lower price, but relies on advertising revenue, which can result in more commercials on your TV.

Samsung emphasizes sleek design and aesthetic with lifestyle TVs like The Frame, offering both functionality and style.

While having a lot of options when it comes to buying a TV is a good thing, the amount of choice can be overwhelming. Before you can figure out exactly what kind of TV you want, you need to figure out a brand that fits your lifestyle.

While Samsung boasts a wide range of devices from tablets to earbuds, all of which strive to connect and create an integrated smart home, Vizio is mostly focused on TVs and soundbars.

While there are many commonalities among the TVs these two manufacturers offer, there are also some stark differences when it comes to viewing preferences and sheer volume and diversity of product. Here are the key reasons Samsung bests Vizio when it comes to TVs.

1 Vizio is hooked on ads

Cheap products come at a price

Vizio

Vizio sells TVs at quite a low price, so low in fact that it's easy to wonder how it makes money. Well, it doesn't really make money on TV sales, but it does make a lot of money on advertising sales, so much so that Walmart is trying to acquire the company to expand its own ad business.

With advertisements on its SmartCast platform and on its own streaming platform, WatchFree+, Vizio loads its TVs up with commercials and sponsorships. And if Walmart does in fact take over Vizio, it's likely to populate its TVs even more with content that goes beyond suggesting what you should be watching.

It's hard to escape ads entirely, especially now that streaming services, having destroyed cable, are realizing the cable model of selling commercials actually makes money. Samsung also has ads on its own free streaming platform, but Tizen is a simple and organized interface that isn't loaded up with extraa. Vizio puts more ads up and for those who really hate ads (because who really likes them?), you'll want to steer clear.

TVs, streaming platforms, e-readers, and other electronics are given consumers the choice to pay less for a product or service in exchange for ad exposure. It's not worth it.

2 Samsung integrates devices

Control your home with SmartThings

If you’ve already an array of Samsung devices, such as a smartphone, tablet, or earbuds, then you'll find plenty of features on Samsung TVs that can make using these devices more efficient or convenient. A smartphone or tablet can cast to the TV, or just cast to a part of the TV, creating a multi-view situation where you can watch two different pieces of content on the same screen. Select TVs can create spatial audio when using compatible Galaxy Buds, so that when you move your head, the sound moves in tandem.

A Samsung TV can also serve as the hub for your smart home. You can operate the SmartThings hub from your TV, monitoring and controlling any number of compatible devices and home appliances. If perhaps you've yet to foray into the world of smart home devices, Samsung is the clear winner over Vizio to lead the way.

3 Samsung TVs are more advanced

Technological innovations and 8K resolution

Samsung, along with LG and Sony, is constantly pushing the technological envelope to innovate and enhance its TVs. Its recent 2024 lineup showed off improved AI, better contrast with mini-LED panels, and an emphasis on design with slimmer, lightweight models. Samsung offers OLED TVs that boast impressive contrast, along with Neo QLED TVs' impressive brightness. It also offers a selection of 8K resolutions, despite a lack of 8K content widely available (it's coming).

Vizio just isn't there. While Vizio models offer some value for the price, the highs simply don't match those set forth by Samsung. Vizio's TV lineup just seems to be about a year or so behind the industry leaders. Its TVs will be fast, but not the fastest; bright, but not the brightness; detailed, but the not the--you get the idea.

4 Samsung emphasizes design and aesthetic

Lifestyles TVs are made to fit your space

Vizio TVs are functional; Samsung TVs are functional and also look good. In addition to creating ever slimmer and lighter TVs to take up less space and sit flush against the wall, Samsung is also known for lifestyle TVs that cater to certain tastes and viewing habits. The most popular and well-known of these is the Frame, which functions as a work of art when not in use.

The Frame offers users an extensive catalog of art work from which to choose and display on the TV. The TV also allows users to upgrade the actual frame of the unit in order to achieve a more specific, artistic look.

Samsung has also been trying to reduce clutter when you do in fact mount your TV, with devices designed to hide or remove cables altogether. For example, the One Connect Box and One Connect Cable are innovations made to make your setup look clean and sophisticated.

5 Samsung offers more choice and variety

Options in size, resolution, and screen tech

Samsung simply offers more choice when it comes to finding the right size and style TV for your living habits. Vizio’s lineup is more sparsely populated with new models coming out less frequently, at least for now. There are Samsung TVs smaller than 40 inches and bigger than 90, with many in between. There are plenty of screen types as well, from QLED to Neo-QLED, OLED to the simpler yet still worthy Crystal UHD display.

Vizio comes in significantly cheaper, but that discount comes at a cost.

As there are more options, consumers will find it easier to find the best smart TV instead of settling for something that may be cheap, but isn't quite the right fit.

Samsung TVs come at a higher price, but its attention to detail and commitment to innovation means there are plenty of features and conveniences afforded to savvy shoppers. Vizio comes in significantly cheaper, but that discount comes at a cost.