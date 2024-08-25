Key Takeaways Consider alternatives before assuming AirPods are the best choice for your Apple devices - don't limit your options.

Check the water resistance rating of your earbuds, especially if you plan to use them during intense physical activities.

While AirPods offer quality, they may not be the best value for everyone - budget-friendly options can provide similar features.

It feels like some people treat AirPods as the "default" headphones to buy for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Certainly, Apple encourages that group-think -- AirPods get their very own section at every Apple Store, and the deepest possible platform integration, even beyond Beats products like the Beats Fit Pro. Before the Vision Pro arrived, Apple tweaked the AirPods Pro to provide lower latency audio.

Apple doesn't have a monopoly on headphones for its devices, however, and in reality, there are plenty of alternatives that can be just as good or better. It's up to you to decide, but consider this checklist before assuming you need new AirPods for an iPhone 16.

1 Platform support

When the walled garden becomes a prison

Technically speaking, you can pair AirPods with many non-Apple products, but you lose a lot of functionality in the process. Losses not only include Siri voice commands and automatic device switching (based on your Apple ID), but things you might consider basic for all modern headphones, such as spatial audio, control customization, and automatic ear detection. Likewise, missing are marquee Apple features, such as Adaptive Noise Control and Conversation Awareness.

Apple's goal is to keep you in its walled garden by increasing the cost of getting out.

You might own one or more Apple devices now, but if you want the freedom to switch platforms without sacrifice, it's best to skip AirPods. Apple's goal is to keep you in its walled garden by increasing the cost of getting out.

2 Water resistance

Durability matters

It's not uncommon to see people wearing AirPods while they're lifting weights or out on a run. For the most part, this isn't a problem -- basic AirPods and the AirPods Pro share an IPX4 water resistance rating. If you're unfamiliar with IP ratings, it's the barest possible protection against sweat and rain. However, it means that you could potentially wreck your AirPods if you sweat profusely or get caught in a heavy rainstorm. I should know -- I've destroyed multiple pairs of IPX4 earbuds, including ones from Apple, simply by lifting for many months during intense heat.

I'd recommend earbuds with an IP57 rating or higher.

For most people, the trouble with an IPX4 rating is long-term exposure. Water seals inevitably degrade over time, so it's better to have tougher resistance from the get-go. I'd recommend earbuds with an IP57 rating or higher, ideally IPX8 like the Jabra Elite 8 Active.

For exercise, you should skip the AirPods Max outright. They lack any form of water resistance rating, so you're making an expensive gamble every time you slap them on. On top of that, they're relatively weighty, which can make them uncomfortable or insecure during physical activity.

3 Cost

Are you really getting your money's worth?

Most AirPods are reasonably priced, assuming, of course, you're pairing them with Apple devices and exploiting all their features. But that's just it -- not everyone cares about those features, and budget earbuds have become surprisingly good in recent years. Anker's Soundcore buds in particular are easy to recommend for people wanting to spend under $150. Apple's third-gen AirPods start at $169 before tax and shipping.

Pricing for the AirPods Max ($549) is simply excessive. While the audio and build quality is excellent, that's also true of headphones from Bose and Sony costing hundreds of dollars less. Apple hasn't even bothered updating from Lightning to USB-C, which is ludicrous considering iPhones made the switch a year ago.

4 Impending upgrades

Patience may pay off

No matter how much of an Apple fan you are, this simply isn't the best timing. Fourth-gen models are rumored for this fall, and if that's confirmed, supplies could be tight at first given a rush of new iPhone 16 owners. The third-gen AirPods Pro may not ship until 2025, likely because of unique features like temperature sensors. And just to add a cherry on top, Apple will have to upgrade the Max to USB-C, at least, if it wants the product to stay relevant.

That said, if nothing on this list has discouraged you from buying AirPods, go ahead. We're not expecting anything revolutionary in 2025, and Apple isn't about to kill off support for headphones owned by millions of its customers.