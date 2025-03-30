Summary Google One file storage has better alternatives if you aren't dependent on Android or Chromebook devices.

The major non-storage perks of the service are AI-related, and I just don't care about those.

Offline backup is increasingly affordable, even if you shouldn't depend on it exclusively.

Full disclosure: I'm still subscribed to Google One for now, and I will be for the foreseeable future, but not because it's something I'm actively interested in. Rather, it's because of Gmail -- since my inbox is loaded with personal and work-related messages accumulated over many years, there's just no way I could ditch One without producing chaos. Even the archival account trick would backfire, since I've got far more mail to sync than the free 15GB allotted to each Google account.

Effectively, I'm stuck with Google One until I can find a way out of my email mess. In that sense, I have given up on it -- my subscription is on borrowed time, since all the other reasons to pay have become irrelevant.

1 Google Drive has plenty of competition

Why keep all your eggs in one basket?

To Google's credit, Drive is still a great cloud storage option for many people, especially if you have an Android phone or a Chromebook. For free users, it's certainly better than Dropbox, which continues to limit you to 2GB before you upgrade -- even though Apple's iCloud and Microsoft's OneDrive have long offered people at least 5GB.

The issue is that if you're not using Android or ChromeOS every day, you may be better off spending money on storage that's more closely tied to your daily drivers. If you're a Mac or iPhone user, for example, paying for iCloud+ will expand storage that's more deeply integrated into macOS and iOS. Both iCloud+ and OneDrive can be lifesavers if your computer goes down, salvaging your desktop and essential files. In better times, they can make migrating to a new computer a lot simpler. Given these things, Google One isn't going to get any more of my money than I need to maintain Gmail.

2 Gemini and other AI features aren't a selling point

A dead-end for upgrades