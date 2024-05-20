Key Takeaways ANC helps me focus on the task at hand, improving my productivity.

By blocking out audio from multiple sources, they reduce headaches and over stimulation.

They provide better jam sessions with clearer sound.

Call me a late adopter, but I only recently discovered the joys of noise-cancelling headphones. I used to not fully understand why you needed to block out all outside noise. But then I tried a pair of over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC), and my world was turned upside down. Now, I'm basically unable to focus without them, so they have become a work-time staple.

Related Best noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds: Audiophile tested and reviewed According to our in and on-ears listening, these models from Apple, Bose, Sony, and more top the market in quality, quiet, and comfort.

1 They help me focus on the task at hand

So long distractions

I've never been diagnosed with ADHD, but I can relate to a lot of the symptoms. I tend to be easily distracted, frequently start many tasks or projects at once, and procrastinate quite a bit (sorry, editors). I work from home, and my husband does occasionally as well, which adds to the level of distractions. Before, I would just try to power through as best I could, but it would take me quite a bit longer to write articles because of focusing problems.

Related 5 things to know about ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) Including how it works, the different types, and why we think ANC headphones are worth it.

Then, I put on a pair of over-ear ANC headphones -- and pardon me if this sounds dramatic -- but it was life-changing. It was like I was in my own little bubble. My husband no longer existed, the apartment's lawn crew wasn't outside, and there wasn't a pile of laundry sitting down the hall waiting for me. It was like magic. Suddenly, I was able to focus entirely on the article in front of me, which meant I was able to write it much faster. What might have taken an hour or more before now takes 20 minutes.

If I am behind on something or just want to get something done quickly, I pop on my ANC headphones and get after it.

It shouldn't have been such a surprise that this would make a difference. I had seen loads of videos making the rounds on social media about how ANC headphones help people with ADHD focus on tasks around the house. Yet, I never put two and two together and tried them for myself while I worked.

Now that I've discovered this magical trick, I tell my husband goodbye while he sits in the living room and enter my own world, so I can crank out some stories (like this one). If I am behind on something or just want to get something done quickly, I pop on my ANC headphones and get after it. It's truly like I'm a different human.

Related 5 things to know about ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) Including how it works, the different types, and why we think ANC headphones are worth it.

2 I only hear a single audio source

No more headaches from hearing noises from multiple sources

I don't do well when there are a lot of audio sources playing noise at the same time. Don't even think about having the TV on and playing videos on your phone next to me. It gives me a literal headache, on top of just irritating me. Unfortunately, there are lots of situations in life where that's unavoidable, such as airports, gyms, coffee shops, etc.

Related Why Sony's new mid-range headphones are my go-to for summer travel With unparalleled sound isolation, a comfortable design, and $200 price tag, the Sony Ult Wear headphones are the perfect plane accessory.

With my ANC headphones, though, I can tune all that extra noise out. It allows me to mostly hear one single thing, saving my brain and preventing headaches. It's been a lifesaver in the gym when I'm working out, so I don't have to hear my gym's loud, bad music on top of what I want to listen to in my headphones.

3 I can hear my music better

Better jam sessions

Finally, ANC headphones simply let me hear my music and podcasts better. I can pick up on more detail since the music is not fighting with other sounds for my attention. Depending on the headphones, of course, the sound is clearer, providing an overall better listening experience. There's a reason audiophiles mostly stick with over-ear headphones, after all. If I want some quality sound, I tend to pick up my headphones with ANC over those without, even if they are earbuds.