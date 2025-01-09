Summary Kobo devices offer better integration with library apps, making accessing free books easier.

The open ecosystem allows for greater flexibility and customization.

Kobo e-readers with physical page turn buttons offer easier one-handed use.

I used to be a firm Kindle supporter. Granted, that was largely because I only learned about Kobo devices a little over a year ago. Even still, I'd used various Kindle devices for so long that I assumed they were the way to go -- I thought they offered the best of everything regarding e-reader functionality.

Then, last year, I had the chance to review a Kobo (a now discontinued model, the Libra 2 ). Surprisingly, I found myself switching sides. I was much more drawn to the Kobo device, and even though I have access to both (my husband uses a Kindle), I still prefer picking up my Kobo over the Kindle. Here's why.

1 Better integration with library apps

I prefer to get my books for free

I read a lot. Not nearly as much as some, granted, but enough that buying every book I read throughout the year would be very expensive. Also, I want to support my local library. So, I much prefer to check out books instead of purchasing them. It's a win-win.

You'll need a library card to use OverDrive. Some libraries will allow you to get a card online, while others require you to go in person.

Most libraries in the United States use OverDrive for their ebook platforms, allowing you to check out ebooks much like you would check out physical books (though without the hassle of physically going to the library). Kobo and Kindle allow you to read OverDrive books, though Kindle doesn't make it very easy. You either need to use the OverDrive app on a different device or the Kindle web browser to open the OverDrive website. Then, when you find a book, you need to select "Read now with Kindle," which will redirect you to the Amazon website for even more steps before you get to reading. Plus, some OverDrive titles aren't compatible with Kindles at all, so you have a more limited selection.

Using OverDrive on a Kobo is as seamless as buying a book from the Kobo store.

Kobo e-readers, on the other hand, come with OverDrive baked in and ready to use. When you search for a book on the device, you can opt to only display options from OverDrive. Checking a book out is as simple as selecting "Borrow with OverDrive" on an individual book page. There's no pulling up a browser or using a different device and no multi-step process involving multiple websites or platforms. Using OverDrive on a Kobo is as seamless as buying a book from the Kobo store.

Additionally, if you live in a different country or your library uses a different platform, you're out of luck on Kindle devices. For example, although many Canadian libraries use OverDrive, you cannot check them out on Kindle devices because the agreement between OverDrive and Amazon is restricted to the United States. Likewise, some libraries in the United States have switched to CloudLibrary, which is incompatible with Kindle devices.

2 A more open and flexible ecosystem

You aren't stuck with Amazon