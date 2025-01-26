Summary Apple Fitness+ lacks any serious strength training past the beginner level.

The trainers are too enthusiastic for my liking, and I don't want to be locked any closer to the Apple ecosystem.

Cheap or free alternatives exist, potentially as good or better than Fitness+.

Since I bought an iPhone 16 Pro and a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 a few months ago, iOS has been nudging me to accept a three-month trial of Apple Fitness+ . I see the prompt not just in the Fitness app, but in Settings, which feels like a step too far. The company is making a big push elsewhere, too, like by extending that trial to Strava subscribers, and integrating Fitness+ workouts into the Strava app.

I should be a perfect target for Fitness+, in theory. My primary hobby is weightlifting, and I've got many devices that support Fitness+, including a couple of Apple TV 4Ks. But I've tested the idea in the past, and really have no interest in the service without major changes. My reasons are varied, and I'll outline them below.

1 Weightlifters are left out in the cold

Nowhere to go once you graduate from the basics

Fitness+ does offer strength training, to be clear, and it seems to be well worth doing if you're new or don't have any major ambitions. But if strength is your focus, there's simply nothing for you past the beginner level. All of Apple's workouts last 45 minutes or less, and none of them involve equipment more advanced than dumbbells. You won't learn how to do a barbell squat, much less a yoke walk or a 400-pound deadlift. The emphasis is purely on "functional" strength for sports and everyday activities.

Not everyone has access to barbells and machines, and the company might land itself in legal trouble if a novice lifter crushes themselves.

I do understand Apple's reasoning. Not everyone has access to barbells and machines, and the company might land itself in legal trouble if a novice lifter crushes themselves. But until Apple changes its mind, dedicated lifters are better off sticking with tried-and-true programs like 5/3/1.

YouTube videos can also help you learn the proper forms.

2 The trainers are way too upbeat

Read the room, Apple

I could level the same complaint against services like Peloton, but nevertheless, I can't put up with the non-stop smiles and enthusiasm in Fitness+ videos. It feels fake -- at best, it's a facade posing as encouragement. In a more cynical view, it's a purge of any negative emotions that might affect Apple's image.

The truth is that any workout worth doing is tough, no matter if that's weightlifting, running, yoga, or something else. You should be hot, sweaty, and a bit sore. The natural reaction to that is to grunt and grimace, and people like myself would much rather know trainers are feeling the same way. The most satisfying thing about exercise is genuine achievement, not a trainer trying to pretend a challenge doesn't exist.

3 There are plenty of cheaper options for getting in shape

Smart research goes a long way

If you feel you need an all-in-one video coaching service to get in shape, I support that. If you don't want to pay $10 per month or $80 per year, though, there are plenty of cheap or even free resources for creating workout plans, like Couch to 5K and Starting Strength. If you need more help with programming, there are paid coaching apps that can build workouts for you. Some of them cost way more than Fitness+ -- but others are a downright bargain.

There's also a lot of solid advice on YouTube, as long as you're skeptical about what you're seeing. Stick with the methods preferred by scientists and competing athletes. For weightlifting, here are a handful of channels to get you started:

4 I don't want my fitness locked (tighter) to a single platform

Things might change... someday

While I do enjoy my iPhone and Apple Watch, I'm not an Apple fanboy. I seriously considered switching to Android last fall, precisely because I prefer the freedom to switch brands at will. The main thing stopping me was the reliance the rest of my family has on Apple devices.

If I committed myself to Fitness+, I'd at least be stuck owning an iPhone. There's no Android or Windows version of the service, and even the iPad app is unavailable without an iPhone on the same Apple Account. You need AirPlay to cast videos onto a TV, and you'll only see real-time health metrics onscreen if you own an Apple Watch. Sorry, Garmin and Pixel Watch owners.

I wouldn't be surprised if Apple ports Fitness+ to Android someday -- there's money to be made over there. But I'm not counting on it, since Apple's overriding goal is to keep customers in its walled garden.