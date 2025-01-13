Summary Apple TV+ has a limited selection compared to other streaming giants.

I'd rather try other services like Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu for the same price.

It's easy to return to Apple TV+ for big releases or use free trials with new Apple device purchases.

If you’re like me, you probably already juggle a handful of streaming services, from Netflix to Hulu , Max , and everything in between. So where does Apple TV+ fit into the mix? At $9.99 per month, it’s one of the more affordable streaming options -- but is it worth keeping year-round? Spoiler: Not for me.

Here's what I learned after using it for the past couple of years but then finally canceling it last month.

1 Apple TV+ has a limited selection

It's not a one-stop shop for streaming

Let’s get this out of the way: Apple TV+ is not a one-stop shop for streaming. Its library is thin compared to giants like Netflix or Max. The platform shines with its Apple Original shows, but beyond that? Slim pickings.

I used it to stream series like For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, and Foundation -- all excellent, by the way. Apple also lands the occasional good movie (Coda, Finch), but the bulk of its movie catalog requires paying a la carte. And, honestly, if I feel like renting or buying a movie, I’ll just use Amazon Prime Video, since I’m already subscribed.

2 I’d rather try other services

That $10 can be spent on plenty of other options

For general streaming, I find myself turning to Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu long before I ever open Apple TV+.

When Apple TV+ cost $7 per month, I could justify the subscription. But at $9.99, I started questioning its value. For the same price (or less), I can try plenty of other options. Hulu (with ads) is $9.99 per month for a massive library, and even Netflix starts at $6.99 per month with ads. Hell, I can try niche services like Shudder for $5 or AMC+ for $7. That's the beauty of streaming: The freedom to try a service, cancel it, and move on. I can test out a new platform every month and not miss much from Apple TV+.

3 Apple TV+ is easy to return to

If I ever want to, that is...

The simple truth is: I’ve realized it makes more sense to cancel my subscription and resubscribe when I need it. Take Foundation, for example. When the next season drops, I can wait until all episodes are released, pay $10 for the month, binge-watch the series, and cancel again. There’s no need to keep the subscription active year-round when I rarely use it outside of these big releases.

To cancel Apple TV+, open your device's Settings app, tap your Apple ID, select Subscriptions, find Apple TV+, and choose Cancel Subscription. Go here to learn more about this process.

4 Free trials make it even less necessary

Apple is generous with free trials

You can get a lengthy free trial when you purchase a new Apple device. As someone who writes about tech for a living, I usually upgrade my iPhone yearly -- and with that comes a few free months of Apple TV+. Naturally, I take advantage of the trial to catch up on anything I’ve missed. Once the free period ends, though? Cancel button, here I come.

Apple TV+ has its moments, mostly thanks to Apple Originals. But its limited selection and increased price make it hard to justify as a year-round subscription, especially with so many other affordable streaming options available. If you love Ted Lasso or For All Mankind, Apple TV+ might be worth dipping into for a month or two when a new season drops. Otherwise, I’d recommend keeping it in your back pocket for a free trial or binge-watch occasion -- and using that $10 to try something new in the meantime.

