Key Takeaways Cinematic content and streaming originals deserves a cinematic mode for optimal viewing.

Filmmaker Mode turns off default settings that can distort images.

Most manufacturers offer Filmmaker Mode on their new TVs, and it's easy to turn on.

If directors and cinematographers are using the latest technology to create captivating stories on screen, then it makes sense to be able to recreate that experience at home so that you can enjoyed the best picture quality. Unfortunately, some TVs aren't capable of matching the brightness, contrast, sharpness, and color of every film. In addition, some newer TVs include default settings that alter the original parameters, and as a result, may change the frame rate, white balance, and a number of other specific settings. TVs tend to do this because they want to make everything you watch somewhat palatable, but with so much different content available that's shot in different ways, it's not viable that a group of settings fits everything.

In response, Filmmaker Mode was developed by a group of filmmakers, movie studios, and TV manufacturers so that the original vision of the creating artists can be preserved and enjoyed at home. Filmmaker Mode is available on most TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Vizio; Sony, notably, does not use it, although they are trying means of calibration.

Here's why I prefer watching content in filmmaker mode whenever possible.

1 I enjoy cinematic content

New movies and streaming originals

Any content with a cinematic aspect to them requires a cinematic mode for viewing. Now, the word 'cinematic' might also be misleading. This isn't just about watching big, loud, blockbusters in theaters. Cinematic content can be likened to anything that's made with a creative, determined touch. There are obvious recent examples, like Dune Part 2, Oppenheimer, or just about any film nominated for a top Oscar.

When creators play around with colors, contrast, brightness, frame rate, aspect ratio and much more to create an immersive experience, it's worthwhile to have a TV that is up to the task.

It goes beyond just noteworthy directors and their movies. Streaming originals like Ripley, Andor, Shōgun, and even Bridgerton have a visual quality to them that should be embraced by your TV instead of hindered. When creators play around with colors, contrast, brightness, frame rate, aspect ratio and much more to create an immersive experience, it's worthwhile to have a TV that is up to the task. Most original content by the top streaming services on Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ have a certain cinematic quality -- most of that content is filmed like movies, and many are made to be watched on big TVs (or even theaters if only for a limited run).

This typically holds true for dramas more than comedies, but because more and more content is being made in a way that can be simply described as 'theatrically,' then your TV should be able to support the techniques used and maintain artistic integrity.

2 Not a big fan of the big networks

Familiar fare isn't for me

Conversely, I can do without most basic cable shows and network fare. Game shows, dramatic procedurals, and sitcoms where nothing else really changes from episode to episode are all designed to be consumed by as many people as possible, as easily as possible. These shows are made to be familiar and easy to watch, not just when it comes to storytelling, but visual cues as well. They are comfortable for your brain, and tend not to be the most visually exciting, in part because it's easier and cheaper to make these shows the exact same way each and every time.

That means there isn't a lot of inventiveness or creativity when it comes to framing, the color temperature, depth of field, or lighting. And when there is nothing particularly special in terms of visuals (or audio for that matter), then you don't really need a special preset, or TV for that matter, to meet the standards. If you're watching these sorts of shows (and there is nothing wrong with that!), then you don't necessarily need a high-end TV or unique viewing mode to get the most out of it.

3 It removes annoying default settings

No more soap opera effect

Filmmaker mode adjusts and improves your picture less by turning the settings on, and more so by turning a few of them off. Many smart TVs come with default settings that are designed to support and "fix" older content, but in doing so, tend to mark new fictional content. This includes settings that mess up sharpness, framing, and "noise."

Notably, Filmmaker mode turns off any motion smoothing adjustments, which created the dreaded soap opera effect. The soap opera effect, while meant to compensate for different frame rates of older fare, often does so by inserting artificial frames into what your watches. The brain registers an uncanny effect, like you're watching an old soap opera. In my opinon, this setting should be removed anyway, but with Filmmaker Mode, it does it automatically along with other settings that can distort the image.

4 It's easy to use

The preset is simple

Filmmaker mode, however, intricate or complex it may seem, is very easy to turn on. It doesn't require a lot of extra work on the part of the viewer, especially compared to some calibration techniques that may take minutes or even hours to undertake. Filmmaker Mode changes a group of settings, so it just takes one press of a button to get it going; you don't need to go through and make all the individual changes or play around with settings.

In most cases, filmmaker mode can be turned on via the picture category in a settings mode. Some Samsung TVs, for example, have Filmmaker Mode available alongside other presets like "natural" or "movie," which can all be assessed via the settings menu. Depending on your TV, you may be able to turn it on from a dedicated remote button or with a virtual assistant via voice control. With some newer TVs, specific compatible content can be detected, and Filmmaker Mode will automatically turn on to enhance the experience without you having to do anything.

Essentially, filmmaker mode is the best way for now to watch content the way it was intended, experiencing a more satisfying and faithful visual story. It's a feature that is becoming more common and accessible, and serves as an indication that TV manufacturers and filmmakers alike are dedicated to creating theatrical experiences in the comfort of your home.