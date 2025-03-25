Summary Apple News+ offers access to paywalled news articles from a variety of publications to streamline your news consumption.

Access to a plethora of magazines is included with Apple News+, making it easy to discover and read content you may not have read before.

Apple News+ provides offline reading capabilities, making it a convenient option for those who want to download content for on-the-go consumption and traveling.

Spring has officially arrived, and I recently decided it would be a great time to do some spring-cleaning of all my subscription services , assessing which ones I need and what to cancel. While most of these services are streaming platforms (like Netflix and Disney+ ), there's one in particular that isn't -- and I quickly realized I can't live without it anymore. That service is Apple News+ .

It's no secret that a lot is happening in the world right now, and I've found Apple News+ to be the best way to keep up with everything in this constantly evolving 24/7 news cycle. Apple News first launched in 2015, and over the last decade, the app has changed a lot. It has added new features like a dedicated sports tab and expanded to countries other than the US, like Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Apple News+ costs $13 per month, or you can get it with an Apple One subscription, which varies in cost. Here are five reasons I can't bring myself to cancel Apple News+ and why you may want to consider subscribing.

5 Access to paywalled news articles

Read whatever you want

The main advantage of Apple News+ is that the subscription grants you access to paywalled news articles from hundreds of publications across the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. These include outlets like the Wall Street Journal, the Toronto Star, The Globe and Mail, and the Los Angeles Times, among many others.

If you often encounter paywalled news articles, an Apple News+ subscription is an excellent way to access all of them through one streamlined subscription instead of separate ones. It's important to note that not every major publication is a part of Apple News, and if you're wondering if your favorite ones are, you can check out a complete list on Apple's website.

One of the main reasons I’ve stayed subscribed to Apple News for so long is that around 10 of my favorite publications are available on the app, and it just makes it so much easier to access all their content in one convenient spot. However, if the publications you read aren't available on Apple News+, it won't be of much help.

4 Magazines

