Key Takeaways Personalized Spatial Audio enhances the listening experience on Apple devices.

Detachable ear cups make cleaning easy without risking speaker damage.

Easy Bluetooth connection seamlessly integrates AirPods Max with Apple devices.

This past November, I made a big leap and bought Apple's AirPods Max. After having countless debates with my friends about whether I should purchase the $500 pair of headphones, I can happily say I don't regret my decision. And as a lifelong Apple user, the AirPods Max work perfectly with all my Apple devices.

From the modern design of the headphones to the compact carrying case, Apple's AirPods Max stand out from other headphone competitors such as Bose or Sony in countless ways. However, the Personalized Spatial Audio, detachable ear cups and easy Bluetooth capability of the headphones are truly what makes the AirPods Max my favorite noise-cancelling over-ear headphones I've ever owned. Read on for why.

1 Personalized Spatial Audio for more immersive listening

A true 3D experience

The personalized Spatial Audio available in the AirPods Max settings stands out as one of the top features that distinguishes AirPods Max from other headphones. Apple's spatial audio gives users a surround sound listening experience, greatly enhancing any movie or video you're watching on your phone. Apple's personalized spatial audio takes surround sound listening to another level.

When you first connect your AirPods to your iPhone (note: it must be an iPhone X or newer, excluding the iPhone SE), you have the chance to personalize your Spatial Audio, so you can have the true 3D experience and feel like sound is moving with you rather than simply coming at you. I not only notice the difference when listening to music, but also when streaming my favorite shows via my phone or laptop.

Once you connect your AirPods Max to your iPhone, all you need to do is go to the AirPods Max dashboard, select "Personalize Spatial Audio" option, and follow the instructions on your screen. You'll be asked to put your face in the camera and move your head side to side. It's all very simple and straightforward. After you're done, your movement and sound preferences will be saved across all of your Apple devices.

2 Detachable ear cups make for easy cleaning

An easy way to ensure your speakers continue to deliver clear audio

When I first bought the Max, I didn't quite understand why the ear cups were able to detach -- or why it was a selling point. But alas, the oval-like earcups magnetically (and easily) attach to the headphones, so they can easily be taken off. When you take off the earcups, you can see the speakers built into the AirPods Max.

The detachable ear cups allow users to easily clean the headphones without damaging anything. All you need to do is wipe the cushions clean with a separate, slightly damp cloth and let the earcups dry. Being able to detach the ear cups from the headband allows you to clean the headphones without risking any damage to the speakers. As someone who tends to spill things on nearly every item I own, being able to easily clean my AirPods Max puts my mind at ease.

3 Easy Bluetooth capability with Apple devices

Bluetooth that automatically connects to your device

Truthfully, most of the best things about the AirPods Max can only be taken advantage of by Apple device owners. As a member of Apple's walled garden, I do happily reap the benefits, so fittingly, my favorite thing about the AirPods Max is how easily the headphones connect to my iPhone 13 Pro.

The instant I put the stylish headphones on my head, my music transfers from playing on my phone's speaker to playing on my headphones' speakers. It's seamless, enjoyable, and convenient.

In short, between going to class, writing, and getting my steps in, it's nice to not have to worry about one extra step in my day and I appreciate the lack of constantly reconnecting my headphones. However basic it may seem, it's so nice there's no third party app and everything is seamlessly integrated in the Apple ecosystem. And while I love my Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones and the Bose app houses EQ features, it's nice to have everything in-house with the Max.