Realme has teased the launch of its next phone, but it hasn't actually said when we can expect it to unveil the thing properly.

The phone in question is the Realme GT Neo 5 SE, a handset that will be based on the GT Neo 5 that packed 240W charging and much more. And while it doesn't seem likely to have the same charging capabilities, the GT Neo 5 SE might not be as stripped down as you'd expect.

Realme teased the phone via a post on the Chinese social network Weibo. The company said, via machine translation, that the phone would be the "least SE" phone to date. That might suggest that the GT Neo 5 SE won't be as stripped down as you would expect such a phone to be. That being said, we'll obviously need Realme to fill in the blanks before we can be sure about that.

While we wait, GizmoChina points to some rumoured specifications to keep us going. Those rumours have the Realme GT Neo 5 SE shipping with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 chip, although it's possible that unannounced chip will be called something else. Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 is one such possibility.

The other specifications include a rumoured 6.74-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a snappy 144Hz refresh rate. Back on the inside, we're told to expect LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, while the chassis will be made of aluminium.

Moving on to cameras, a main 64-megapixel camera will be joined by additional 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, while a 16-megapixel camera will take selfies. An under-display fingerprint scanner will take care of biometrics while an IR blaster will also be present. That's something you don't see every day.

Finally, a 5,500mAh battery is set to be paired with 100W fast charging. Not as fast as the Realme GT Neo 5's 240W charging, but it's not to be sniffed at.