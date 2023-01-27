The Realme Coca-Cola phone is a real thing and it can't come soon enough.

Realme has teased the unannounced Coca-Cola phone that we heard about recently, meaning this thing is really real and it can't come soon enough!

While Realme has stopped just short of confirming that it is announcing the Coca-Cola-branded phone, it has shared a new promo webpage for the product. "Realme is set to get really refreshing," the page says, with much coke-themed imagery leaving little to the imagination.

The new page was first spotted by MySmartPrice and while it isn't yet clear exactly what the phone will have to offer in terms of specifications, a previous leak did make it look like a revamped Realme 10 4G. That would mean that a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh would be paired with a Mediatek Helio G99 chip and up to 8GB of RAM. 256GB of storage would likely round out the main internal stats and figures.

In terms of cameras, a main 50-megapixel camera is likely to sit alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 16-megapixel camera taking care of selfies.

It also isn't clear what kind of Coca-Cola branding we can expect, either. The image shared recently showed a red phone with the iconic white Coca-Cola script, but there could be more to it than that. At least, we'd like to think that there will be.

Pricing is also another unknown as is, of course, the big release date. The fact that Realme now has some sort of online presence for the Coca-Cola phone does suggest that something is afoot however, so we can hope that we won't have to wait too much longer for all of this to be made much more official.