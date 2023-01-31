The Realme GT Neo 5 now has an official announcement date and it's just around the corner.

Realme has now confirmed that its GT Neo 5 will be announced during an event in China on 9 February. The handset will be officially official as of 2pm local time.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is set to be known for one thing above all else - its new 240W fast-charging capabilities. That alone will make it the ultimate phone for people who remember they're at 10% just before heading out. We're told that the expected 4,600mAh battery will charge from zero to full in around nine minutes, which is insane. Realme does promise that it has already done the due diligence needed to make sure that's safe, however.

Realme confirmed the unveiling in a post to the Chinese social network Weibo. Machine translation suggests Realme is pretty happy with what it has on its hands, saying that the GT Neo 5 is a "fashion, play, e-sports flagship, soaring upgrade!"

But as GSM Arena notes, we don't have any real notion of what will go into the GT Neo 5 beyond the odd rumour here and there. But those rumours do give us some tidbits including the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. However, there has been some suggestion that a version with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 could also get an outing - although that one would reportedly lack the super-fast 240W charging.

If the 140W charging of the MediaTek version doesn't do it for you, you're going to want the 240W version. Alongside blazing fast power-ups you can also apparently expect to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The major specs are rounded out by up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 16GB of RAM.

Now that we have an official unveiling date all that's really left to know is how much the Realme GT Neo 5 will cost. Thankfully, we won't have to wait all that long to find out.