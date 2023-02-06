Realme's GT Neo 5 will come in two different battery sizes and charging speeds so you can pick your favourite.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is set to be announced within days and information is still popping up ahead of that time. Now, one Realme executive has confirmed that there will be two versions of the phone, not just one; one that charges really quickly and one that has a bigger battery.

One of the biggest things Realme has been teasing in terms of GT Neo 5 features is the 240W fast charging that can charge a full phone so quickly you might be able to do it by the time you get to the end of this piece. Almost.

But now an executive says that isn't the only option people will have.

Posting in a message on Weibo and seen by GSM Arena, the exec confirmed that there is a second version on offer that will have a slower charging speed. But while it'll charge at just 150W, the second model will have a larger battery for those who need their phone to go longer on a single charge.

For comparison, the 240W version will come with a 4,500mAh battery whereas the new 150W option will see the battery grow to 5,000mAh. Even with the larger battery and slower charging, it's now said that the phone will still go from dead to 100 per cent in just 16 minutes.

All of this is expected to become doubly official on 9 February which means we don't have to wait too much longer to get all of the details in one place. But for now here's what we're expecting.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is set to ship with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. 12GB of RAM will be joined by 256GB of storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chip. Beyond that, a 50-megapixel main camera will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel shooter for macro photos. A 16-megapixel selfie camera rounds things out nicely.