Realme gives us a better look at its upcoming handset, with a bold design and some unexpected RGB lighting.

Rumours have been ramping up surrounding the imminent launch of the Realme GT Neo 5.

Last year, its predecessor was the fastest-charging phone that we'd ever tested, and the new model is set to take things up a notch again.

Its defining feature is its 240W SuperVOOC charging tech, which can take the device from flat to fully charged in just 9 minutes.

It looks like that's not the only thing that will set this new handset apart, though, it'll also have some pretty eye-catching looks.

Realme's latest teaser shows that the GT Neo 5 will feature decorative LED lighting on its back panel, a bit like the Nothing Phone (1).

However, unlike the Nothing Phone, the new Realme handset will have full RGB support, allowing you to select from millions of colours.

The brand went on to release further teasers, which give us a closer look at the phone's design.

It has the signature racing stripes that we saw on the last model, but it's now finished in an attractive two-tone purple colourway - which gives us some slight Evangelion vibes.

The illuminated area appears to be semi-transparent, another Nothing-like choice, and has the Snapdragon logo in the centre, hinting at the hardware we can expect to find inside.

We can't yet find an official acknowledgement of the specs from Realme, but seasoned leaker Abhishek Yadav thinks he has the scoop.

If these details prove correct, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be quite the performer, with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate to satisfy the most demanding gamers.

In terms of cameras, it's looking like a similar story to last year, with a capable main shooter paired with some very mediocre auxiliary lenses.

Whatever the case, we don't have long to wait now, as the phone is set to launch on February 9 2023.