Realme GT Neo 5 appears to have raised its head above the parapit ahead of an expected announcement at this year's Mobile World Congress event. The upcoming budget flagship has popped up in Geekbench results online.

Set to be the next phone after the Realme GT Neo 3, this new offering is already expected to have at least one notable feature thanks to the use of Oppo's SuperVOOC charging. That means the Realme phone will reportedly be capable of charging its 4,500mAh battery in just nine minutes, which is pretty insane.

Now, the 91mobiles reports that the phone has appeared in Geekbench results that give it a single-core score of 1279 and a multi-core score of 3902. While it isn't going to pull upp too many trees, that's a score that should be more than sufficient for the budget flagship market that the Realme GT Neo 5 is aiming for.

Other tidbits that the Geekbench results have inadvertently confirmed include the fact that this phone will come with Android 13 out of the box and pack 16GB of RAM, bit as noted by 91mobiles it's possiblet that there will be other models available to buy when this thing finally goes on sale.

As for specifications that are rumoured but far from confirmed, we're told to expect the Realme GT Neo 5 to ship with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Processing is likely to be handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with an Adreno GPU thrown in for good measure. That 16GB of RAM is also set to be paired with up to 512GB of storage but again, expect less impressive options to also be available.

In terms of cameras, a main 50-megapixel part is as good as it gets - the ultrawide will have an 8-megapixel snesor while a 2-megapixel macro camerea rounds things out in that department. Out front, a 16-megapixel camera will handle selfies, we're told.

We won't have to wait long to have all of this confirmed, thankfully. Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona on 27 February.