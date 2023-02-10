Realme has launched its groundbreaking phone in China and will release it globally "soon".

The much-rumoured and teased Realme GT Neo 5 is now official, with the phone launching in China and likely to be coming to Europe and other global regions "soon",

Its headline feature is 240W charging, which is said to charge the battery from flat to 100 per cent in around 8 minutes. We first saw the SuperVooc technology demonstrated by Oppo at Mobile World Congress a year ago. However, Realme has beaten its sister brand to the punch with the GT Neo 5 being the first phone to market.

Other specifications for the latest handset include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 144Hz. It also supports HDR10+.

The phone runs on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor (rather than the more recent, beefier Gen 2) and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

You can find a triple-lens camera unit on the rear, with a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX890), 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor and is hidden behind a small hole-punch in the top-centre of the display.

Also on the rear is a design feature that features LED lighting and a transparent zone that shows the chipset underneath. The colour of the lighting can be changed, depeding on the use of the device.

As well as the superfast speeds from dead to full, its 4,600mAh battery can be charged to provide around two hours of use in just 30 seconds.

There are three colour options available in China - purple, white and black - with a price for the 240W version and all the trimmings set at 3,499 yuan (around £424). There is also a 150W variant that comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that starts at 2,499 yuan (around £303).

Realme has indicated that the global version of the Realme GT Neo 5 will also launch "soon". Previous suggestions have indicated that it could make an appearance during Mobile World Congress at the end of February, although that might be a little too soon.