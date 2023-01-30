The phone is going to go from dead to 100 per cent in around nine minutes.

Realme has confirmed that it will launch the GT Neo 5 in February, a phone that will come with incredibly fast wired charging speeds.

Announced via a post on the Realme Weibo social network account, the phone is set for a February launch although the company isn't saying exactly when that will be.

That being said, the smart money right now appears to be on 8 February. GizmoChina reports that's the date that leaker Abhishek Yadav is currently pointing to - but we'll obviously need to wait for Realme to tell us before it's all official.

As for the phone itself, previously leaked specifications have the phone coming with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as its main processing power plant, while a Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor with support for optical image stabilisation will handle the all-important photography situation.

Out front, there is talk of a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an in-built fingerprint scanner. Up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 16GB of RAM rounds out most of the important specifications.

Perhaps the most interesting however, is that of the battery. Well, not the battery itself - it's a rather bland 4,600mAh part if the rumours are to be believed. What's really interesting is how it'll be charged.

Realme already confirmed that it has new 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology to find a home for and it looks like it's coming here. That means that the battery should be charged from zero to 100 per cent in just nine minutes. That's longer than it will take you to pick out an outfit when heading out on the night out you're charging for.

If that sounds like a recipe for heat and, realistically, flames, you aren't alone. But Realme says that it's tested everything and is pretty comfortable with what it's about to ship. So there we go.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for a more official release date as and when Realme chooses to share it.