Realme took to the stage at MWC 2023 to announce its latest global launch, the Realme GT 3.

The phone is effectively the same as the China-exclusive GT Neo 5, but it has been rebadged for global release.

The headline feature is the blazing-fast 240W charging, utilising sister-brand Oppo's SuperVooc FlashCharge tech.

It can take you from flat to full in just 9.5 minutes, while just 30 seconds is enough for a 2-hour phone call. Impressive stuff!

If you're a gamer, you can benefit from these speeds without even exiting your game. Realme says you can expect a full charge in only 17 minutes while playing a MOBA at 60fps.

All this speed might make you worry about longevity, but Realme assures us that's not the case. On the contrary, the Realme GT 3 is rated for 1600 charging cycles before the battery is at 80 per cent health, this is double the industry standard of 800 cycles.

It also achieves this while remaining slim, which is impressive considering the cooling required.

Realme's vapour chamber tech keeps the battery cool enough that it can withstand 21 days straight of 240W charging at 85 degrees Celsius and 85 per cent room humidity.

Another highlight is the RGB LED icon, which Realme is calling the Pulse Interface. This little icon can light up in numerous colours and can be used to notify you of calls, charge status, notifications and more.

It's powered by last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which although surpassed by the Gen 2, is still an absolute powerhouse of a chip.

There are 5 variants in total, ranging from 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, all the way up to 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB of onboard storage.

The screen is a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a nippy 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

The main camera is Sony's 50MP IMX890, the same great camera that features on the OnePlus 11. That's joined by a less impressive 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro snapper.

The best part might be the price, though. The Realme GT 3 will start at just $649, not too shabby.