The phone is getting 240W charging and is going to be announced on 28 February.

Realme has confirmed that it is going to announce a new phone with 240W charging at Mobile World Congress on 28 February. While the phone itself hasn't been confirmed, it's expected that this will be the Realme GT 3.

Realme already released the GT Neo 5 in China and it's increasingly believed that the phone will be rebadged as the GT 3 when it goes on sale internationally.

There was already confirmation that the GT 3 would be announced "this month" when Realme shared a promo of the phone earlier in February. We've also seen the retail box leak already. Now, Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme has tweeted to confirm that the company "is launching 240W - the world's fastest charging technology on 28th Feb at #MWC23."

MySmartPrice is one of those expecting the Realme GT 3 to be a rebadged version of the GT 5 Neo, the other phone that currently offers the same 240W fast charging capability that Sheth mentioned in his tweet. If that's indeed the case then we can start to make some assumptions about what the phone will have to offer.

If Realme follows its own playbook we should see the phone use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip alongside up to 16GB of RAM depending on the model chosen. There is also the possibility that storage options will go all the way up to 1TB as well.

Display-wise, it looks like a 6.7-inch AMOLED offering with an adaptive refresh rate that tops out at an impressive 144Hz with a 1.5K resolution.

A 50-megapixel main camera will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro camera. Up front, a 16-megapixel camera will do selfie duty.

That 240W fast charging will likely be paired with a 4,600mAh battery, while there may also be a 150W version with a larger 5,000mAh battery if this really does follow what Realme did with the GT Neo 5.

Pricing is of course a mystery right now, but with an announcement now just a couple of weeks away we won't be waiting for long to find out.